Want a sweet pomegranate? Use THESE 5 simple tricks to find one

Pomegranate is a tasty and healthy fruit. So, here's how to easily find a sweet pomegranate without cutting it.

1. Heavy Pomegranate

Heavy pomegranates have more juice and sweetness. So when you buy pomegranates, buy the heavy ones.

2. Shape of Pomegranate

The shape of a sweet pomegranate is round and smooth. Also, the pomegranate skin should not have any stains or cracks.

3. Color of Pomegranate

The color of a sweet pomegranate is dark red. Pomegranate skin should not be green or yellow.

4. Smell

Pomegranate has a slightly sweet smell. Do not buy pomegranates that smell sour or rotten.

5. Top of Pomegranate

If the top of the pomegranate is well opened, it is ripe and sweet. If it is small, it has less sweetness.

