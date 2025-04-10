Want a sweet pomegranate? Use THESE 5 simple tricks to find one

Lifestyle
Pomegranate is a tasty and healthy fruit. So, here's how to easily find a sweet pomegranate without cutting it.
Heavy pomegranates have more juice and sweetness. So when you buy pomegranates, buy the heavy ones.
The shape of a sweet pomegranate is round and smooth. Also, the pomegranate skin should not have any stains or cracks.
The color of a sweet pomegranate is dark red. Pomegranate skin should not be green or yellow.
Pomegranate has a slightly sweet smell. Do not buy pomegranates that smell sour or rotten.
If the top of the pomegranate is well opened, it is ripe and sweet. If it is small, it has less sweetness.
