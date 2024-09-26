Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kalki 2898 AD' to be screened at The Busan International Film Festival on October 8 and 9

    'Kalki 2898 AD' was the first Indian film to release a teaser at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con and is the first film in the Kalki Cinematic Universe.

    The Busan International Film Festival will feature the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan, which won a National Award. The 29th edition of the film festival begins on October 2 and concludes on October 11. The film will be screened on October 8 and 9. 'Kalki 2898 AD' was the first Indian film to release a teaser at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con and is the first film in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. The film is set in 2898 AD and follows the story of now-barren Kashi. In a dismal future governed by Supreme Yaskin, SUM80 rises like a ray of hope as the bearer of Lord Kalki, Lord Vishnu's tenth and last avatar, putting Yaskin's dominion at risk.

    Amitabh Bachchan played Ashwatthama, the son of sage and warrior Dronacharya and an ally of the Kauravas who has roamed the Earth for nearly six thousand years. He was cursed with immortality for attempting to kill an unborn Parikshith. The Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan, was a dictatorial god-king who ruled the post-apocalyptic world. Disha Patani also had cameo appearances in the film, as did S.S. Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Devarakonda, Saswata Chatterjee, Dulquer Salmaan, and Anna Ben. The film grossed a massive Rs1,200 crores worldwide and closed with over Rs 330 crores in India.

