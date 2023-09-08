Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar set to perform live concerts in Dubai

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asha Bhosle to grace the stage with timeless classics and heartfelt tributes to India's legendary singers and musicians. The iconic singer is celebrating her 90th birthday today and will perform live concert in Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Dubai: Asha Bhosle, also known as "the Queen of Indipop," is one of India's most popular and beloved playback singer. The iconic star is all set to celebrate her 90th birthday in style with a Broadway-style live show in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on September 8 at 8 pm.

    The event, titled 'Asha@90 Live,' will feature the legendary singer performing her iconic hits as part of her birthday celebration.

    Asha Bhosle shared, "I like doing extraordinary things. I decided to do a spectacular concert on my 90th birthday. I doubt if anyone in the world has achieved this feat. Typically, she celebrates her birthdays in the company of close family and refrains from throwing parties. However, this milestone birthday called for something special. "This birthday, however, is different. I will be 90. I thought, what better way to turn 90 than to do a concert? she added.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle)

    Bollywood fans and music lovers in Dubai is ready to experience the magical voice of Asha Bhosle.

    Neha Kakkar Concert:

    Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar is all set for another outstanding performance in Dubai on Sunday, October 22.

     

    Neha will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 9 pm UAE time.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
