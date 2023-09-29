Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor on porn sites: Actress on disturbing teenage experience of finding fake explicit images online

    Janhvi Kapoor reveals her discomfort with manipulated images of her teenage self on inappropriate websites, highlighting the challenges of privacy invasion and self-esteem issues faced by public figures in the digital age

    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about a disturbing experience from her teenage years, shedding light on the challenges faced by public figures in today's digital age. The actress revealed that during her adolescence, she encountered manipulated images of herself on inappropriate websites, some of which contained explicit content. Janhvi expressed her shock and disappointment at discovering these manipulated pictures and emphasized her concern that some individuals mistake them for genuine photos.

    Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor Sridevi, discussed the unsettling rise of fake images, particularly with the advancements in Artificial Intelligence technology. She shared that she came across these manipulated images on "inappropriate, almost pornographic pages," a deeply uncomfortable and strange experience for a 10-year-old.

    She described feeling "very uncomfortable" and not "groomed" in these manipulated images, which had a negative impact on her self-esteem. Her friends reacted differently to these photos, making fun of her for not being waxed, which further contributed to her discomfort. Janhvi revealed that her peers didn't fully understand the situation, leading to judgment and questioning of her self-worth from a very young age. She also mentioned facing strange taunts about her fame, with people assuming she didn't need to work because of her celebrity status.

    Janhvi Kapoor's journey in the film industry began with her debut in the movie 'Dhadak,' a Hindi adaptation of the Marathi hit 'Sairat.' She showcased her versatility by appearing in projects like the Netflix horror anthology film 'Ghost Stories' and the biopic 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.' Her filmography also includes 'Good Luck Jerry' (2022) and 'Bawaal' (2023), demonstrating her growing presence and contributions to the film industry. Janhvi is eagerly anticipating the release of 'Mr and Mrs Mahi.

