Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer on OTT: When and where to watch Rajnikanth's film; know details

    Rajnikanth and Tamannah starrer "Jailer," directed by Nelson, is a blockbuster hit, earning Rs 550 crore in 2 weeks. It's set for an early OTT release on Netflix in September. The film follows Rajnikanth's character as a strong yet compassionate jailer, battling to stop a gang from freeing their leader. Box office success nears Rs 600 crore globally--by Amrita Ghosh

    Jailer Rajnikanth starrer to release on THIS OTT; Know details ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Rajnikanth and Tamannah Bhatia starrer ‘Jailer’ has been receiving massive praise from critics as well as audiences. The film has been directed by Nelson and it has become one of the biggest hits of this year. There was also a holiday declared in Bengaluru the day Jailer was released. In its two weeks of theatrical run so far, it has collected a whooping sum of 550 crores. While the movie is still running strong, the OTT release of the movie is also to come soon. It is set to release on Netflix, in the first week of September itself.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

    The digital streaming rights for "Jailer" were acquired by Netflix for a whopping Rs 100 crore. Unlike the usual timeframe of 6-8 weeks for theatrical releases to make their way to OTT platforms, "Jailer" is anticipated to have an earlier streaming release. Sources suggest that the film's creators struck a deal for a four-week window with Netflix, potentially allowing the movie to be available on the digital streaming service as early as the first week of September. Notably, the film premiered in theaters on August 11, 2023.

    The box office performance of "Jailer" has been remarkable, amassing nearly Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office and inching closer to the impressive milestone of Rs 600 crore in global earnings. On the 14th day following its theatrical debut, the film secured approximately Rs 3.65 crore, propelling its overall box office collection in India to Rs 295.65 crore. The film's achievement of surpassing the Rs 300 crore benchmark is projected to happen imminently.

    ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant VS Adil Durrani: Reality star to file Rs 100 crore defamation suit against best friend Rajshree

    Jailer narrates the story of Muthuvel Pandian, portrayed by Rajinikanth, who embodies the titular role of a firm yet compassionate jailer. The plot revolves around his pursuit to thwart a gang's attempt to liberate their leader from prison. Alongside Rajinikanth, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu, who play pivotal roles in the narrative.

    ALSO READ: Onam movie release: Online booking of Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav's ‘RDX’ started

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor feels irritated as people only want to see her as 'Geet' and 'Poo'; Know details vma

    Kareena Kapoor feels irritated as people only want to see her as 'Geet' and 'Poo'; Know details

    Antony Varghese Pepe talks about accident before shooting 'RDX'; Reveals how supportive cast members were LMA

    Antony Varghese Pepe talks about accident before shooting 'RDX'; Reveals how supportive cast members were

    Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani controversy: Reality TV star to sue for 100-crore defamation; deets inside ATG

    Rakhi Sawant VS Adil Durrani: Reality star to file Rs 100 crore defamation suit against best friend Rajshree

    Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel breaks silence about doing 'intimate' scenes on screen in films vma

    Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel breaks silence about doing 'intimate' scenes on screen in films

    Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT When and where can you watch Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani latest film RBA

    Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT: When and where can you watch Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s latest film

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Policemen transferred after slapping fine on DYFI leader for riding bike without helmet anr

    Kerala: Policemen transferred after slapping fine on DYFI leader for riding bike without helmet

    Kareena Kapoor feels irritated as people only want to see her as 'Geet' and 'Poo'; Know details vma

    Kareena Kapoor feels irritated as people only want to see her as 'Geet' and 'Poo'; Know details

    Racist Netizens slam NYT for old Mangalyaan cartoon after Chandrayaan-3's success AJR

    'Racist': Netizens slam NYT for old Mangalyaan cartoon after Chandrayaan-3's success

    Antony Varghese Pepe talks about accident before shooting 'RDX'; Reveals how supportive cast members were LMA

    Antony Varghese Pepe talks about accident before shooting 'RDX'; Reveals how supportive cast members were

    Drishyam to Bangalore Days-7 Malayalam movies to watch on Netflix RBA EAI

    Drishyam to Bangalore Days-7 Malayalam movies to watch on Netflix

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon