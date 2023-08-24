Jailer on OTT: When and where to watch Rajnikanth's film; know details

Rajnikanth and Tamannah starrer "Jailer," directed by Nelson, is a blockbuster hit, earning Rs 550 crore in 2 weeks. It's set for an early OTT release on Netflix in September. The film follows Rajnikanth's character as a strong yet compassionate jailer, battling to stop a gang from freeing their leader. Box office success nears Rs 600 crore globally--by Amrita Ghosh

Rajnikanth and Tamannah Bhatia starrer ‘Jailer’ has been receiving massive praise from critics as well as audiences. The film has been directed by Nelson and it has become one of the biggest hits of this year. There was also a holiday declared in Bengaluru the day Jailer was released. In its two weeks of theatrical run so far, it has collected a whooping sum of 550 crores. While the movie is still running strong, the OTT release of the movie is also to come soon. It is set to release on Netflix, in the first week of September itself.

The digital streaming rights for "Jailer" were acquired by Netflix for a whopping Rs 100 crore. Unlike the usual timeframe of 6-8 weeks for theatrical releases to make their way to OTT platforms, "Jailer" is anticipated to have an earlier streaming release. Sources suggest that the film's creators struck a deal for a four-week window with Netflix, potentially allowing the movie to be available on the digital streaming service as early as the first week of September. Notably, the film premiered in theaters on August 11, 2023.

The box office performance of "Jailer" has been remarkable, amassing nearly Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office and inching closer to the impressive milestone of Rs 600 crore in global earnings. On the 14th day following its theatrical debut, the film secured approximately Rs 3.65 crore, propelling its overall box office collection in India to Rs 295.65 crore. The film's achievement of surpassing the Rs 300 crore benchmark is projected to happen imminently.

Jailer narrates the story of Muthuvel Pandian, portrayed by Rajinikanth, who embodies the titular role of a firm yet compassionate jailer. The plot revolves around his pursuit to thwart a gang's attempt to liberate their leader from prison. Alongside Rajinikanth, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu, who play pivotal roles in the narrative.

