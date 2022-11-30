Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up'

    IFFI jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid talked openly about his divisive remarks on The Kashmir Files. At the IFFI 2022 closing ceremony, the director referred to the movie as "vulgar."

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid defends 'The Kashmir Files' remark, says 'someone needs to speak up'
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on Wednesday (November 30) discussed his divisive interpretation of 'The Kashmir Files', which has shocked the nation. In his remarks against the Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie during the festival's closing ceremony, Lapid said that "someone needs to speak up" and described it as "vulgar" and "propaganda."

    Speaking to a news organisation, Lapid said that he hesitated to express his beliefs but felt compelled to do so. He continued by saying that it wasn't an easy situation for him and that he was aware that the incident was "linked to the country."

    Also read: 'A common Israeli understands the pain of Kashmiri Hindus': Anupam Kher slams filmmaker Nadav Lapid

    "Since you are a visitor and I am the jury's president, your treatment is extremely lovely, but it is not an easy job. After that, you assault the festival. There was unease as well as apprehension. I did it with considerable trepidation because I had no idea what the proportions would be. Yes, I felt uneasy all day long. I'm glad to be on my way to the airport right now, to put it simply," he remarked.

    "In countries that are increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind or speak the truth, someone needs to speak up. When I saw this movie, I couldn’t help but imagine its Israeli equivalent, which doesn’t exist but could definitely exist. So, I felt I had to because I come from a place that is itself not reformed and is itself on the way to these," he added.

    Also read: Delhi lawyer files complaint against Israeli filmmaker for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar'

    On Tuesday, a war of words exploded after Lapid termed 'The Kashmir Files' as a "propaganda" film. While director of the movie Vivek tweeted, "GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness," Anupam used Twitter to post a photo from "The Kashmir Files" and other stills from famed Holocaust thriller "Schindler's List," directed by legendary American filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
