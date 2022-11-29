'A common Israeli understands the pain of Kashmiri Hindus': Anupam Kher slams filmmaker Nadav Lapid

In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, the filmmaker said he was disturbed and shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Israeli Consul Gen Kobbi Shoshani on Tuesday held a press conference a day after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called the film 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda" and "vulgar" film.

Addressing a press conference, Kher said, "This truth has become part of our lives. Go & ask the victims. India & Israel are friends. Both have suffered terrorism. A common Israeli understands the pain of Kashmiri Hindus. Every country has its enemies residing within, this too is the truth."

"Today, when Kashmir Files spoiled their hard work & showed truth as it is,they're discomforted. They're expressing discomfort from time to time. If you can't see the horrifying,naked truth, shut your eyes and mouth. Stop mocking it as we're people who suffered through it," he added.

Israeli Consul Gen also said that he does not accept the filmmaker's comment. "After I heard the speech which we don't accept, the first person I called in the morning was Anupam Kher, to apologise about the speech that was a pvt opinion, maybe with some other European jurors, but nothing to do with the State of Israel," he said.

These statements come a day after Nadav Lapid, who was the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India or IFFI, described 'The Kashmir Files', written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

The film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, the filmmaker said he was disturbed and shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Lapid said.