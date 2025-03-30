US vs China: Who is winning the humanoid robot race and how? Explained (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Humanoid robots, powered by artificial intelligence and designed to resemble human appearance and movement, are rapidly advancing. These robots are expected to revolutionize the industrial and service sectors by filling job gaps and increasing efficiency.

For the past few weeks, Chinese engineers have gathered in the factory of a luxury electric-vehicle brand to test a new technology the country’s leadership considers vital to its rivalry with the US.

While America focuses on chatbots, China has quietly launched an all-out offensive to dominate humanoid robotics - the technology poised to revolutionize manufacturing, elder care, and countless other industries.

China’s competitive edge with low-cost humanoids

China is rapidly establishing itself as a powerhouse in the humanoid robotics industry, leveraging its advanced manufacturing capabilities to produce cost-effective alternatives at an unprecedented scale.

According to USA Herald, in February, Morgan Stanley estimated that the price of building humanoid robots could range between $10,000 and a staggering $300,000 per unit, depending on their complexity and purpose. However, Chinese firms are already undercutting these projections, rolling out affordable models without compromising on innovation.

One of the frontrunners in this race is Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, which unveiled its G1 humanoid robot in May for just $16,000. For comparison, Morgan Stanley predicts that Tesla’s Optimus Gen2 could cost around $20,000—but only if Tesla successfully scales up production and secures low-cost components, most likely from China itself.

Unitree has been making waves in the robotics space. In January, the company captured global attention when 16 of its H1 humanoid robots performed in perfect synchronization with human dancers during China’s Lunar New Year celebrations, broadcasted nationwide.

China’s Humanoid market expands at breakneck speed

On February 12, Unitree Robotics launched sales of its H1 and G1 humanoid robots on JD.com, one of China’s leading e-commerce giants. The response was overwhelming—both models sold out almost instantly, reflecting the nation’s increasing appetite for humanoid robotics.

With such rapid adoption and a relentless push for affordability, China is positioning itself as the dominant force in the humanoid robotics industry, challenging Western tech giants like Tesla.

Beijing has declared its ambition to lead the world in humanoid robots by 2027, backing this goal with a staggering $138 billion state investment fund. Results? China's robotics companies have exploded from 300 in 2016 to nearly 1,900 today.

Tesla’s Optimus and US Competition

Tesla boss Elon Musk has promised his Optimus robot will become "the biggest product ever by far," launching humanity into an unprecedented era where millions of automatons fulfill our every desire at our command - a bold vision contrasting with China's factory-focused approach.

Tesla’s humanoid robot project, Optimus, leads in the US, with Elon Musk planning to produce approximately 5,000 units in 2024. While Tesla has an edge over competitors like Apptronik and Boston Dynamics, it faces stiff competition from China.

"China has the potential to replicate its disruptive impact from the EV industry in the humanoid space. However, this time, the disruption could extend far beyond a single industry, potentially transforming the labor force itself," said Reyk Knuhtsen, analyst at SemiAnalysis, an independent research and analysis company specializing in semiconductors and AI.

What makes China's approach powerful is their real-world testing advantage. While American prototypes remain largely in labs, Chinese humanoids are already sorting auto parts in Geely factories, absorbing invaluable physical learning data.

America still leads in chips and software, but without decisive action, it risks repeating the solar panel story.

