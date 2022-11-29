Delhi lawyer files complaint against Israeli filmmaker for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar'

In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was disturbed and shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

In a recent development, Vineet Jindal, a Delhi-based lawyer, on Tuesday (November 29) filed a complaint against Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling the film 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda" and "vulgar" film. This complaint comes as the Israeli filmmaker is receiving massive backlash and criticism from many, including high-ranking Israeli officials.

In a tweet, advocate Jindal said he has filed a complaint with the Goa Police against Nadav Lapid for "abusing Hindu community sacrifice made in Kashmir" by describing the movie as vulgar and propaganda.

"The statement given by Nadav is totally manipulated and will have ill intention towards the Hindu community in grub of targeting move The Kashmir Files...," the advocate wrote in his complaint to Goa DGP Jaspal Singh.

Nadav Lapid was the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India or IFFI. On Monday, he described 'The Kashmir Files', written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

The film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was disturbed and shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Lapid said.