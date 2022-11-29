Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi lawyer files complaint against Israeli filmmaker for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar'

    In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was disturbed and shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

    Delhi lawyer files complaint against Israeli filmmaker for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    In a recent development, Vineet Jindal, a Delhi-based lawyer, on Tuesday (November 29) filed a complaint against Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling the film 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda" and "vulgar" film. This complaint comes as the Israeli filmmaker is receiving massive backlash and criticism from many, including high-ranking Israeli officials.

    In a tweet, advocate Jindal said he has filed a complaint with the Goa Police against Nadav Lapid for "abusing Hindu community sacrifice made in Kashmir" by describing the movie as vulgar and propaganda.

    Also read: 'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

    "The statement given by Nadav is totally manipulated and will have ill intention towards the Hindu community in grub of targeting move The Kashmir Files...," the advocate wrote in his complaint to Goa DGP Jaspal Singh.

    Nadav Lapid was the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India or IFFI. On Monday, he described 'The Kashmir Files', written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

    The film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

    Also read: 'His personal opinion..' Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who slammed Kashmir Files

    In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was disturbed and shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

    "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Lapid said.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab - adt

    Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab

    'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files' AJR

    'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

    His personal opinion... Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who called Kashmir Files 'vulgar' - adt

    'His personal opinion..' Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who slammed Kashmir Files

    Gujarat Election 2022: Will AAP's CM face Isudan Gadhvi face caste vote conflict in Khambhalia?

    Gujarat Election 2022: Will AAP's CM face Isudan Gadhvi face caste vote conflict in Khambhalia?

    YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED Israel envoy Naor Gilon scathing open letter to countryman who called 'Kashmir Files' vulgar

    'YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED...' Israel envoy's scathing open letter to countryman who called 'Kashmir Files' vulgar

    Recent Stories

    Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab - adt

    Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab

    'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files' AJR

    'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

    His personal opinion... Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who called Kashmir Files 'vulgar' - adt

    'His personal opinion..' Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who slammed Kashmir Files

    Gujarat Election 2022: Will AAP's CM face Isudan Gadhvi face caste vote conflict in Khambhalia?

    Gujarat Election 2022: Will AAP's CM face Isudan Gadhvi face caste vote conflict in Khambhalia?

    YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED Israel envoy Naor Gilon scathing open letter to countryman who called 'Kashmir Files' vulgar

    'YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED...' Israel envoy's scathing open letter to countryman who called 'Kashmir Files' vulgar

    Recent Videos

    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon