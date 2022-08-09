Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Saibal Bhattacharya? Bengali actor attempts suicide over his family dispute

    As per a news report, Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya, who attempted suicide, was rescued from his Kolkata flat and taken to a hospital. Saibal is known for his work in Bengali TV shows.
     

    Who is Saibal Bhattacharya? Bengali actor attempts suicide over his family dispute RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 5:34 PM IST

    Saibal Bhattacharya, a Bengali actor, allegedly attempted suicide at his Kolkata house and posted a video of himself in a distressed state on Facebook. According to a news report, the actor, known for his part in the Bengali drama Prothoma Kadambini, was discovered at his home and is presently in the hospital. Saibal's attempted suicide came months after the purported suicides of Bengali actors Pallavi Dey, Bidisha De Majumdar, and model-actor Manjusha Niyogi.

    According to sources in the local Bengali media, Saibal was dissatisfied with his professional life since he could not find a job. According to a source, Saibal suffered from despair and fought substance misuse before hitting himself with a sharp weapon on Monday night.

    Also Read: Who was Pradeep Patwardhan? Marathi actor passes away at 52

    In the Facebook live video, he said, "I was forced to take it in my own hands. For this my wife, mother-in-law and...' the video cut off before he could finish talking.

    According to Anandabazar Patrika, Saibal was discovered at his Kasba house in south Kolkata before being sent to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. According to the article, Saibal was a prominent actor who played the roles of father and uncle in many plays. In addition to performing, he would compose screenplays and dialogue.

    Also Read: Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence

    Many Kolkata-based actors allegedly committed suicide in May. According to a preliminary post-mortem report, television star Pallavi Dey, was discovered dead in her south Kolkata home. However, due to claims made by the deceased's parents, authorities began looking into the 'abetment to suicide' perspective. 

    Bidisha De Majumdar, another Bengali actor, was discovered dead in her Kolkata flat a few days later. After she was found hanging inside her home in Dumdum, where she resided with her parents, a suicide note was purportedly discovered.

    Also Read: From Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor to Sara and Taimur Ali Khan, check out these adorable half-siblings

    Pallabi Dey, a Bengali television star, was discovered dead in her residence in south Kolkata earlier this month. Her family members allegedly claimed that she was killed. However, according to reports, no suicide note was discovered by Kolkata police.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 5:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grease actress Olivia Newton-John passed away at 73; co-star John Travolta shares heartfelt tribute RBA

    Grease actress Olivia Newton-John passed away at 73; co-star John Travolta shares heartfelt tribute

    Koffee With Karan Before Sonam Kapoor these actors attended Karan Johar show while they were pregnant drb

    Koffee With Karan: Before Sonam Kapoor, these actors attended Karan Johar’s show while they were pregnant

    Who was Issey Miyake Japanese fashion designer dies at 84 know his net worth and more drb

    Who was Issey Miyake? Japanese fashion designer dies at 84; know his net worth and more

    Ranveer Singh nude photo row PIL filed in Calcutta high court requesting to size magazine print issues drb

    Ranveer Singh nude photo row: PIL filed in Calcutta high court requesting to seize magazine's print issues

    Who was Pradeep Patwardhan? Marathi actor passes away at 52 drb

    Who was Pradeep Patwardhan? Marathi actor passes away at 52

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Khiladis launch official jersey and announce Captain for the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho-snt

    Mumbai Khiladis launch official jersey and announce Captain for the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho

    From Abdul Sattar to Vijaykumar Gavit, MLAs facing controversies included in Maharashtra cabinet - adt

    From Abdul Sattar to Vijaykumar Gavit, MLAs facing controversies included in Maharashtra cabinet

    AIFF Footballer of the Year 2022: Sunil Chhetri, Manisha Kalyan bag top honours-ayh

    AIFF Footballer of the Year 2022: Sunil Chhetri, Manisha Kalyan bag top honours

    football Robert Lewandowski reveals how Pep Guardiola played a role in decision to join Barcelona snt

    Robert Lewandowski reveals how Pep Guardiola played a role in decision to join Barcelona

    Grease actress Olivia Newton-John passed away at 73; co-star John Travolta shares heartfelt tribute RBA

    Grease actress Olivia Newton-John passed away at 73; co-star John Travolta shares heartfelt tribute

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon