Who is Saibal Bhattacharya? Bengali actor attempts suicide over his family dispute

As per a news report, Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya, who attempted suicide, was rescued from his Kolkata flat and taken to a hospital. Saibal is known for his work in Bengali TV shows.

Saibal Bhattacharya, a Bengali actor, allegedly attempted suicide at his Kolkata house and posted a video of himself in a distressed state on Facebook. According to a news report, the actor, known for his part in the Bengali drama Prothoma Kadambini, was discovered at his home and is presently in the hospital. Saibal's attempted suicide came months after the purported suicides of Bengali actors Pallavi Dey, Bidisha De Majumdar, and model-actor Manjusha Niyogi.

According to sources in the local Bengali media, Saibal was dissatisfied with his professional life since he could not find a job. According to a source, Saibal suffered from despair and fought substance misuse before hitting himself with a sharp weapon on Monday night.

In the Facebook live video, he said, "I was forced to take it in my own hands. For this my wife, mother-in-law and...' the video cut off before he could finish talking.

According to Anandabazar Patrika, Saibal was discovered at his Kasba house in south Kolkata before being sent to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. According to the article, Saibal was a prominent actor who played the roles of father and uncle in many plays. In addition to performing, he would compose screenplays and dialogue.

Many Kolkata-based actors allegedly committed suicide in May. According to a preliminary post-mortem report, television star Pallavi Dey, was discovered dead in her south Kolkata home. However, due to claims made by the deceased's parents, authorities began looking into the 'abetment to suicide' perspective.

Bidisha De Majumdar, another Bengali actor, was discovered dead in her Kolkata flat a few days later. After she was found hanging inside her home in Dumdum, where she resided with her parents, a suicide note was purportedly discovered.

Pallabi Dey, a Bengali television star, was discovered dead in her residence in south Kolkata earlier this month. Her family members allegedly claimed that she was killed. However, according to reports, no suicide note was discovered by Kolkata police.