Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH

    Katrina Kaif had previously been believed to be pregnant. When the actress arrived at the Eid celebration on Saturday night, her hiding tummy with her dupatta ignited pregnancy suspicions again.

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    Last night (April 22), Katrina Kaif visited Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid celebration, and all eyes were on her. The actress looked gorgeous in an off-white anarkali by famous designer Tarun Tahiliani. With earrings and no makeup, she maintained her appearance lovely and simple. 

    While Katrina Kaif looked stunning, her repeated use of her dupatta to hide her stomach stole the show. Netizens assumed that she was pregnant as soon as the video became viral.

    Katrina Kaif has been believed to be pregnant several times following her public appearances. When the actress came at the Eid celebration on Saturday night to pose for the photographers, her motions with her covering ignited pregnancy suspicions once more. 

    Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She looks beautiful and like herself. I hate to be that person but she might be pregnant indeed… seems to be making a conscious effort to be draping her front" Another commented, "Is she pregnant? Like I don’t see her at the gym anymore and she looks like she gained some weight plus…she isn’t shooting any movie ATM"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Katrina Kaif was joined at the celebration by her sister Isabelle Kaif. Isabella looked stunning in a white Sharara ensemble as she posed for the cameras.

    Tiger 3 is the next film starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Katrina was last seen in the 2022 film Bhoot Police, opposite Sidharth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Emraan Hashmi also plays a villain in the film.

     
    Last Updated Apr 23, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party vma

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party

    Sex Racket Case in Mumbai Bhojpuri actress held for forcing young models into prostitution RBA

    Sex Racket Case in Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress held for ‘forcing young models into prostitution’

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos-ayh

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos

    Coachella 2023: Why Diljit Dosanjh apologises? What happened during his performance at the music festival? RBA

    Coachella 2023: Why Diljit Dosanjh apologises? What happened during his performance at the music festival?

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Pali Hill house: All you need to know about couple's 8-story 'Krishna Raj bungalow' RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Pali Hill house: All you need to know about couple's 8-story 'Krishna Raj bungalow'

    Recent Stories

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party vma

    Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal strike mushy poses at Arpita-Aayush's Iftar party

    Saudi Arabia evacuates Indians to UAE from violence-hit Sudan anr

    Saudi Arabia evacuates Indians to UAE from violence-hit Sudan

    Sex Racket Case in Mumbai Bhojpuri actress held for forcing young models into prostitution RBA

    Sex Racket Case in Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress held for ‘forcing young models into prostitution’

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos-ayh

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos

    Maharashtra Sanjay Raut predicts Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena govt's collapse in 15-20 days AJR

    Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut predicts Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena govt's collapse in 15-20 days

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon