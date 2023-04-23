Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours again; WATCH

Katrina Kaif had previously been believed to be pregnant. When the actress arrived at the Eid celebration on Saturday night, her hiding tummy with her dupatta ignited pregnancy suspicions again.

Last night (April 22), Katrina Kaif visited Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid celebration, and all eyes were on her. The actress looked gorgeous in an off-white anarkali by famous designer Tarun Tahiliani. With earrings and no makeup, she maintained her appearance lovely and simple.

While Katrina Kaif looked stunning, her repeated use of her dupatta to hide her stomach stole the show. Netizens assumed that she was pregnant as soon as the video became viral.

Katrina Kaif has been believed to be pregnant several times following her public appearances. When the actress came at the Eid celebration on Saturday night to pose for the photographers, her motions with her covering ignited pregnancy suspicions once more.

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She looks beautiful and like herself. I hate to be that person but she might be pregnant indeed… seems to be making a conscious effort to be draping her front" Another commented, "Is she pregnant? Like I don’t see her at the gym anymore and she looks like she gained some weight plus…she isn’t shooting any movie ATM"

Katrina Kaif was joined at the celebration by her sister Isabelle Kaif. Isabella looked stunning in a white Sharara ensemble as she posed for the cameras.

Tiger 3 is the next film starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Katrina was last seen in the 2022 film Bhoot Police, opposite Sidharth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Emraan Hashmi also plays a villain in the film.