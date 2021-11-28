  • Facebook
    Is everything well between Kapil Sharma's mother and wife Ginni Chatrath? This is what his mother said

    The mother of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has revealed something about her daughter-in-law, Ginni Chatrath. Kapil’s mother said on the television that Ginni does not let her sit inside the house. Is everything alright between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law?

    In the latest episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh came as the special guests. The actors had come to promote their upcoming film ‘Bob Biswas. The episode was aired on Saturday night. During the show, the comedian-actor and host of the show, Kapil Sharma’s mother had a big revelation about her daughter-in-law, Ginni Chatrath.

    During the episode, Kapil Sharma introduced his mother, who was sitting in the audience, to Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh. While the introduction, Kapil spoke of how his mother was constantly after his to get married, and now when he is married, his mother does not stay at home with his wife Ginni Chatrath.

    Upon hearing this, Kapil’s mother also had her defence ready. She told the Bob Biswas stars side of the story as well. Kapil’s mother said that her daughter-in-law does not let her sit at home. On hearing this, Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh, Kapil Sharma and the entire audience burst out laughing. She further said how Ginni asks her to leave early for the sets and also keeps her clothes ready. Both, Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh could not control their laughter upon hearing the words of Kapil Sharma’s mother.

    Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan had also sung his famous song ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu Hai’ from the movie Bluff Master on the show. He was joined in by Kapil Sharma who is often seen singing on his show.

    Kapil Sharma also revealed that his mother was with him in the shooting of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' which was held in Surat. Amitabh Bachchan asked her what she had eaten before giving birth to Kapil Sharma to which she innocently, “Dal phulka”.

    Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have been friends since their college days. The two got married on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar, Punjab. They organised their wedding receptions in Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar. Presently, the couple is happily blessed with two children.

