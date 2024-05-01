Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Did Naga Chaitanya confess cheating in a relationship? Here's what he said

    An old video of South star Naga Chaitanya is going viral online where he is seen admitting that he has two timed in a relationship.

    An old video of South star Naga Chaitanya has resurfaced and is becoming viral on the internet. The video, shot during the promotion of his film Shailaja Reddy Alludu in 2018, shows Naga seated with his co-star Anu Emmanuel as they play a 'Never Have I Ever' game. During the segment, Anu and Naga Chaitanya were questioned if they had ever cheated in a relationship. While Anu insisted she hadn't, Naga hoisted the 'yes' banner, surprising even Anu. He stated that "everyone should experience everything in life. That's when you mature and realize, "Okay, I've had all of the experiences; now it's time to settle down".

    Also read: SS Rajamouli drops title announcement video of upcoming animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood'

    Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Naga Chaitanya married Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. However, the pair announced their split four years later, in 2021. The actor is currently reported to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala, but the two have not confirmed this.

