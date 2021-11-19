  • Facebook
    Is this why MS Dhoni did not appear in Kapil Sharma's show? Find out here

    The former caption of the Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni has not yet made his appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show. Whereas, several other cricketers have been on the show as guests.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 8:30 PM IST
    While Bollywood actors are the most common guests at comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that airs on Sony TV, Indian cricketers have also made their appearances at the show. From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan and others, numerous cricketers have been a part of this show. However, there remains one such cricketer, who despite several invitations, is yet to be seen on the comedy show.

    MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team was invited to be a part of one of the episodes of Kapil Sharma’s show. Dhoni was also expected to attend, however, he did not. Why? Well, the story is of the year when the film ‘MS Dhoni – The Untold Story’ was to release in the year 2016. Along with (late) actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who essayed the role of Dhoni in the film based on the life of the Chennai Super Kings’ captain, the man himself, Dhoni was to attend the show for the film's promotions. But the cricketer had to give it a miss, and reports suggested that he did so because of his busy schedule.

    ALSO READ: Did MS Dhoni save Hardik Pandya's T20 World Cup 2021 stint? (WATCH)

    Dhoni, at that point in time, was said to have had a jam-packed schedule. He was also said to be busy with the shooting of a brand endorsement, leaving him with little to no time to attend the show. However, later on, there were also rumours that Dhoni was not willing to attend the show at all. Dhoni was actually invited by former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as the judge. Later, Sidhu was replaced by Archana Puran Singh as the show’s judge.

    Whether MS Dhoni genuinely did not have the time to make an appearance at the show or if really do not wish to appear not it, fans of the cricketer who is fondly known as ‘Captain Cool’ are eagerly expecting to see the candid and fun side of MS Dhoni on the show. Till then we can only hope that Dhoni will someday clear these doubts by appearing on the show and giving us all an episode to remember.

    ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan on his relationship status, here's what the actor said

