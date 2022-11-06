Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy to become an actress? Mother of two might act in Malayalam film: Read details

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy is set to act in a Malayalam film instead of a Telugu one. She will work in the movie with a famous actor from Mollywood.

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    Allu Arjun experienced the success of the pan-India phenomenon as a result of Sukumar's film, Pushpa: The Rise. His equally well-liked wife, Sneha Reddy, is renowned for her stylish fashion choices.

    The 37-year-old frequently uses social media, posting images of herself in various clothes that leave people in awe of her style choices. Sneha also posts adorable photos of her family, including her children and hubby Allu Arjun. This gives her admirers a peek into her personal life.

    Sneha Reddy's popularity would extend beyond social media. She will soon be dipping her toes into acting if reports are to be believed. Her first endeavour would reportedly be a Malayalam movie rather than a Telugu one. She will perform in the movie with a well-known Malayalam movie celebrity.

    These are only speculative claims because there hasn't been any formal confirmation as of yet. Sneha and her crew are keeping the specifics of her debut film, including the cast, storyline, genre, and release date, under wraps.

    Regarding Allu Arjun, the actor is getting ready to begin filming the sequel to the popular movie Pushpa: The Rule. Sukumar, the movie's original director, is guiding it. The actor will go back to his first appearance in the movie as Pushparaj. Other original cast members of the movie include Fahaadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, who play SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Srivalli, respectively. Pushpa's conflict with Bhanwar will be the main topic of Pushpa 2, which will pick up where the previous movie left off.

    Meanwhile, Pushpa 2's filming started last week. Allu Arjun seemed scruffy in an all-black costume in a photo from the set that the movie's cinematographer, Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, tweeted. Miroslaw Kuba praised the celebrity in his post and added the caption "journey has begun." Pushpa: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of The Rise are presently accessible on Amazon Prime.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
