    Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: Look back at his best 5 films to remember maverick actor

    On April 29, 2020, Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai as a result of complications from his cancer. Here are some of his best films.


     

    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    Irrfan Khan, one of the most adaptable actors in both Hollywood and Indian cinema, passed away on April 29, 2020. The actor had been battling cancer for a while when he passed away from complications brought on by the disease. Irrfan Khan, who was born on January 7, 1967, in Tonk, Rajasthan, India, has a notable filmography in both Bollywood and foreign films. He was honoured with the National Film Award, the Asian Film Award, and six Filmfare Awards. In addition to his previous Filmfare awards, he also received the Padma Shri and a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award from Filmfare.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Here’s a look at five of Irrfan Khan’s best films:

    Maqbool: The 2003 movie Maqbool comes to mind when we think of the on-screen couple Irrfan and Tabu. In the Vishal Bhardwaj rendition of William Shakespeare's play Macbeth, Irrfan nailed the role of Miyan Maqbool.

    Haider: Irrfan and Tabu appeared in the 2014 Vishal Bhardwaj film Haider together but not in a direct opposite role. Irrfan made a special appearance in the movie, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play Hamlet, as a (spoiler) ghost, but in those ethereal scenes, he stole the show.

    The Lunchbox: Widely recognised as one of Irrfan's best films, The Lunchbox depicts a friendship between a housewife and a middle-aged man. Irrfan portrayed Saajan Fernandes, who befriends Ila (Nimrat Kaur) with lunchbox letters.

    The Namesake: Irrfan plays Indian immigrant Ashoke in the 2007 film adaptation of the same-titled book by Jhumpa Lahiri. Tabu plays his wife, and Kal Penn plays their kid. The travels and tribulations of Bengali-born Indo-Americans are the subjects of the movie. Irrfan gives a performance that will be remembered.

    The Song of Scorpions: On April 28, 2023, the 2017 Hollywood movie will be shown in India. Better late than never, as the film's beauty and Irrfan's performance have received acclaim from critics. One of Irrfan's best films is a foreign production. Anup Singh is the director, and it also features Waheeda Rehman and Golshifteh Farahani.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

