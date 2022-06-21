Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 yoga asanas Malaika Arora does for a sexier body (pictures and videos)

    International Yoga Day 2022: Malaika Arora is one actress who swears by performing yoga on a daily basis for a fitter, stronger, toner and sexier body. Check out these five asanas that she does to maintain her body.

    International Yoga Day 2022
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 21, 2022

    When it comes to fitness, Malaika Arora is one of the most followed celebrities in the entertainment industry who is known for her fitness regimes and toned silhouette. She often takes to social media to post pictures and videos of herself performing different exercises and yoga poses from her fitness regime. On this International Yoga Day 2022, here are five asanas that the gorgeous diva, Malaika Arora, performs to maintain her figure.

    Parivrtta Trikonasana with a Danda: “Such core strengthening poses like Trikonasana and its variations are one of my favourite poses and one thing I like doing is adding some fun to my daily routine with these poses,” wrote Malaika Arora while sharing a post on the asana. She also explained in detail how to pull off this tough asana with utter ease too. However, the actor mentioned that those with a back injury should refrain from doing this pose.

    Utkatasana or the Chair Pose: Malaika Arora performed this asana with a twist. This yoga asana requires one to unite the strength of their legs, arms, and torso to lift the core muscles and also lengthen the spine.

    ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2022: 7 things to keep in mind while practicing it

    Ashwa Sanchalanasana: Malaika Arora is known for trying out some really tough yoga asanas that she perfectly performs it. In one of her Instagram posts on Ashwa Sanchalanasana, she wrote, “This pose gives a good stretch to your hips and calf muscles and lengthens the spine. It will help you improve your blood circulation.”

    Natrajasana or Lord of the Dance Pose: Explaining how to perform this yoga asana step by step, Malaika Arora wrote in an Instagram post, “This is a balancing pose that helps stretch your entire body and improves focus. It is considered to be a great asana for increasing metabolism and losing weight. It also helps better your digestion.”

    Parivrtta Utkatasana or Revolved Chair Pose: This pose helps to strengthen the body as well as to detoxify it. It is considered to be an extremely beneficial yoga pose.

    ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Yoga poses for women to get lean and strong

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022
