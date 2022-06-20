International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Yoga poses for women to get lean and strong

You can start your practice with Surya Namaskar at dawn. This will help you warm up thoroughly and prepare you for the asanas. Follow these asanas for a fit, healthy and lean body.

Yoga is a great practice to improve the strength of your body in a natural and holistic manner. It is ideal if your goal is to build muscle and tone your body. It also helps keep your immunity in peak functionality. The asanas in the Yoga practice in terms of physical movement use body weight and muscle. This makes it the perfect choice particularly for building lean muscle in women without adding bulkiness.



You can start your practice with Surya Namaskar at dawn. This will help you warm up thoroughly and prepare you for the asanas. Follow these asanas for a fit, healthy and lean body.



If you want, you can set a goal to complete 21 cycles of Surya Namaskar. But if you are a beginner, then you may begin with fewer sets in the early stages of your practice.



Asanas

Santolanasana – Plank PoseFormation of the posture

Lie on your stomach

Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up

Use your toes to grip the floor and keep the knees straight

Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned

Your wrists must be placed exactly below your shoulders with your arms kept straight

Hold the final posture for a while

Vasishtasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Santholanasan (Plank)

With your left palm firmly on the ground, remove your right hand off the floor

Turn your entire body to face the right side and lift your right leg off the floor and place it over your left leg

Raise your right arm above and keep your fingers pointing to the sky

Ensure that both your knees, heels and feet are in contact with each other

Ensure that both arms and shoulders are in one straight line

Turn your head and look up at your right hand

Hold the asana for a while

Repeat the same on the left side

Padahastasana - Standing Forward Bend Pose

Formation of the Posture

From standing, exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and tuck your nose in-between your knees.

Place your palms on either side of your feet.

As a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.

With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your thighs with your chest.

Allow your neck to fall with gravity and tuck your nose in-between your knees

Try to leave as little space between your upper and lower body as possible.

Chaturanga Dandasana – Four Limbed Staff Pose

Formation of the posture

Begin in plank posture

As you exhale, bring your body into half a push-up, keeping your upper arms parallel to the floor.

Keep your elbows touching the sides of your ribs and lower yourself maintaining a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows.

Your shoulders must be drawn in

Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body

Performed correctly with the spine in one straight line, the body resembles a rod or staff,

