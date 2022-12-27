IIFA 2023 Nominations: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra lead the list

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards ceremony, known as IIFA Awards, will be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be happening between February 9-11, 2023. This time only three bollywood films: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Brahmastra are leading the nominations.

While this year proved that content and good performances are the king which can work well with audiences, we also saw that fans and viewers slammed and bashed filmmakers for bringing bad written movies with actors who failed to bring audiences to theatres. But even then, films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Brahmastra became hits and earned the abundant love of Indian audiences.

While we know that 2022 had been a bleak year for Bollywood films as big-budget films failed miserably at the box office. It is finally that time of the year now that the most coveted Bollywood award nominations are here. An exciting update for film fanatics is finally here. The Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) awards 2023 nominations are out. Surprisingly, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Brahmastra are the three iconic films selected by the IIFA jury, leading nominations this year.

Beating all the other films, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-dramedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra have been this year's favorite films so far for audiences and fans. Also, these films have beaten all other movies and earned maximum nominations this time for IIFA Awards 2023, the organizers revealed on Monday.

The three films have made it to the Best Picture category alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 and Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan-starrer Vikram Vedha for the 23rd edition of IIFA, to be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from February 9-11, 2023.

The nominees for Performance in a Leading Role (Male) are Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi), Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2), Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling), Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files) and Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha).

The nominations for the Direction category include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Monica O My Darling, and R. Madhavan directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Alia leads the nominees for Performance in a Leading Role (Female) with two nominations, one nomination each for Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Yami Gautam Dhar (A Thursday), Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), and Shefali Shah (Darlings) are the other nominees for this award.

The nominees for Best Story (Adapted) are Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2, S. Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Yogesh Chandekar for Monica O My Darling, R. Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and Pushkar-Gayatri and B.A. Fida for Vikram Vedha.