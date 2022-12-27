Salman Khan Birthday 2022: A glance at the superstar's failed relationships with Aishwarya, Katrina, and more

Best known for finesse and perfection in his acting in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Race 3, it is the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan's birthday today. As the star turns 56, we look at the superstar's failed relationships with Aishwarya, Katrina, and more.

Image: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Trailer and Tu Hi Toh Meri Dost Hai / Youtube Video

It is an exciting time ahead for the globally loved Bollywood star. All set to surprise the audiences and fans with the most-anticipated actioner-thriller, Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, it is the iconic bollywood superstar Salman Khan's birthday. As the star turns 56, it is undoubtedly true that the star is a singer, producer, actor, and a successful host on Indian television for the past decade with popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Besides, Salman Khan, has also proved his versatility by tickling the funny bones of audiences with his nuanced performances in comedy films like Ready, Kick, Andaz Apna Apna, Karan Arjun, Judwaa, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Biwi No 1, Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya, Tere Naam, No Entry, Salaam-E-Ishq, and many other films. ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Actress's uncle reveals she ended her life because of breakup with Sheezan Khan Salman Khan has given brilliant performances in bollywood films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Partner, Bodyguard, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dabangg film franchise, and Hum Aapke Hai Koun. While professionally, he has had the biggest hits, personally, his love life has had its share of failed relationships.

Image: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam / Youtube Trailer

1. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: In the slew of relationships in Bollywood, the affair of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most romantic and simultaneously one of the nastiest relationships of all time. From their steaming chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to heated controversies that continued for years after they broke up, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai affair is one of the most burning topics of discussion in B-Town. The love story of Salman and Aishwarya reportedly began on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Hum Dil Chuke Sanam. In this movie, the actress played the role of the female lead opposite Salman. And it was the first time when their chemistry sparked out. After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the duo made another on-screen appearance with Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. However, things seemed perfect for a while as Aishwarya came close to the Khan family. She also became a part of their family events. She developed a strong bond with his sisters, Arpita and Alvira Khan. Khan family was happy with the relationship of the actors. Ash's family was against it and made no secret of it. This relationship ended in 2002.

Image: Tu Hi Toh Meri Dost Hai Song / Youtube Video

2. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif: Looking at Salman and Katrina, they look perfect together. In movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda hai, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, fans saw the bonding between the two. After seeing Katrina Kaif in the Bollywood industry, many Salman fans thought the actor would get settled with the love of his life. But unfortunately, the love story of the duo couldn't manage to survive. The relationship between Salman and Katrina ended in 2010. Salman and Katrina dated from 2005 to 2009. Today both of them are good friends.

Image: Youtube Video