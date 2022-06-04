Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of IIFA 2022 performance, Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan, who was slated to perform at IIFA Awards 2022 on Saturday, tested positive for Covid-19.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 6:50 PM IST

    The reason behind Kartik Aaryan's absence from IIFA's green caprte on Friday is now clear. As fans wondered why Kartik was missing from the IIFA Rocks 2022, Kartik Aaryan announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Kartik was slated to perform at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2022, which are underway at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

    Kartik Aaryan, who has been riding high on the success of his latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, shared the news on his Instagram handle. Giving a health update, he wrote: “Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya 😂” This is for the second time that Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for Covid-19. Last year in March, the 31-year-old actor tested positive for the virus for the first time.

    Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, helmed by Anees Bazmee, has become one of the blockbusters films of the Hindi film industry. The film became the biggest opener of the year 2022 and has also entered the Rs 100 crore club.

    Backed by T-series, the makers recently held a success party for its neat feat. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kiara Advani as the female protagonist opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie also stars actors Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Milind Gunaji in important roles.

    (Image: PR Agency)

    After entering the Rs 100 crore club, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark. The Friday collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stand at Rs 2.81 crore, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 144.56 crore.

    Looking at the success of the film on its third Friday since its release, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are hopeful that the film may soon enter the glorious Rs 175 crore club as well. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the highest grosser film of Kartik Aaryan’s career. Before this, his film ‘Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety’ was the only movie that had crossed the Rs 100 crore club.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 6:50 PM IST
