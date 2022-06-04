Nayanthara to Trish Krishnan, private photos of these South actors were leaked online?

A few South actresses found themselves in the midst of a controversy when their alleged private photos were reportedly leaked on the internet.

Image: /Instagram

Celebrities' sex scandals or private photo leaks have always made their way to the headlines. Several celebrities have had to face the brunt of internet leaks of their private moments; most times these videos or pictures that went viral on social media were also found to be morphed. However, despite being morphed, the video or photo leaks stirred controversies around the concerned actor(s). Not just actors of Hollywood or the Hindi film industry but also from the South film industries had to face embarrassment due to such unwanted scandals. Here are a few actresses from down whose alleged private photos were reportedly leaked online.

Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayantara: South film industry’s one of the leading ladies, Nayanthara is all set to marry her filmmaker fiancé Vignesh Shivan. But, before Nayanthara started dating Vignesh, she was reportedly dating actor Simbu. Some alleged private pictures of Nayantara reportedly went viral on social media. In these pictures, Nayantara was allegedly kissing her ex-boyfriend Simbu. The pictures made their way to social media after the two broke up. ALSO READ: Is Shah Rukh Khan a gangster or agent in Atlee's next? Watch Jawan teaser for answer

Image: Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan: A few years ago, a private photograph, allegedly of ‘PS-2’ actor Trisha Krishnan went viral on social media. The photo, which claimed to be of Trisha, was reportedly from her modelling days. However, Trish later clarified that the viral photo was not of her. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian to Blac Chyna, 6 famous sex tapes of Hollywood

Image: Andrea Jeremiah/Instagram

Andrea Jeremiah: The South actor was rumoured to be dating a popular cricketer in the past. Private pictures of the rumoured couple were allegedly leaked on social media, in which both were seen kissing. However, the two broke up shortly after the pictures went viral.