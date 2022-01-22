Ibrahim, Palak Tiwari spotted at dinner date; Shweta Tiwari's daughter hides her face on being papped (Watch)

Last night, these two youngsters, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan grabbed attention as they were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. This is the first time Palak and Ibrahim were papped together. While the duo chose to step out of the restaurant separately, Palak was clicked hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim.

On the other hand, Ibrahim looked cool and comfortable smiling towards the shutterbugs. Palak was seen in a cool maroon spaghetti blouse top with denim and sneakers. On the other hand, Ibrahim was seen in a black t-shirt, brown jacket and jeans. Many social media users wonder if they are dating?

Netizens commented on the video. One wrote, “She's new to the scandals, while he's not bothered,” another user remarked, “What is this??? Freinds ho to sarm kis bat ki ya abhi se chalu kar diya break up link up se publicity batorna” One more user commented, “Why is she hiding herself ?”

One user commented, “Hickey, hickey, hickey." second one wrote, “Guys, look at his neck."

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary’s daughter Palak Tiwari became an overnight sensation after appearing in Harrdy Sandhu’s hit music video Bijlee Bijlee. She will soon be seen her debut horror-thriller Rosie The Saffron Chapter. The film is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. Ibrahim is currently assisting filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.