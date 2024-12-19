'I will talk about it...', Vijay Deverakonda OPENS up on dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda has addressed rumors about his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, stating he will reveal details when the time feels right. While acknowledging public curiosity, the actor clarified he feels no pressure to share his personal life

First Published Dec 19, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Vijay Deverakonda recently addressed ongoing rumors about his relationship with Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna. While he refrained from mentioning Rashmika’s name explicitly, the actor stated that he would share details about his relationship when he feels ready. He emphasized the need for a reason, purpose, and appropriate timing before making such revelations. Deverakonda acknowledged the public curiosity surrounding his personal life but mentioned that he feels no pressure to discuss it.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor explained that he would disclose his relationship status when he believes it is necessary and meaningful to do so. He remarked that being a public figure naturally attracts curiosity about one’s personal life, which he accepts as part of the job. Reflecting on past rumors, he noted that he usually reads such reports as mere news, except for one occasion when he felt compelled to respond—an indirect reference to the time he addressed wedding rumors via an Instagram story.

Earlier this year, Deverakonda dismissed speculation about his engagement and marriage to Rashmika Mandanna. In a conversation with Lifestyle Asia, he denied the rumors, saying he was not planning to get engaged or married in February. He humorously added that it seemed the media wanted to get him married every two years and was constantly waiting for an opportunity to report such news.

The actor also shared his thoughts on love in his recent interview. He mentioned that while he does have expectations in love, he is also aware that mutual expectations come with any relationship. He expressed doubt about the existence of unconditional love, suggesting that such love often involves carrying some sadness or pain.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna previously collaborated on the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Recently, Deverakonda launched the teaser of Rashmika’s upcoming film The Girlfriend, which features his voice-over.

