Will India witness the first Solar Eclipse of 2025? Know date, time and details

Skywatchers can look forward to two solar and two lunar eclipses in 2025. The first lunar eclipse, a Blood Moon, will occur on March 14 but won't be visible from India.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

Stargazers can look forward to a spectacular celestial event this March. The year's first solar eclipse is set to occur on March 29, 2025. During this phenomenon, the Moon will position itself between the Earth and the Sun, partially obscuring sunlight and casting a shadow on our planet.

Eclipse Timings and Visibility

According to NASA, the solar eclipse will start at 2:20 pm IST and conclude by 6:13 pm, with its maximum phase occurring around 4:17 pm. The eclipse will be visible across regions in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, as well as North and South America. Unfortunately, the phenomenon won’t be visible from India.

Unlike a lunar eclipse, watching a solar eclipse without proper protection can be dangerous. It is essential to use certified solar viewing glasses or protective equipment to safeguard your eyes. Direct exposure to the Sun during an eclipse may lead to retinal damage or even permanent loss of vision.

Eclipses to Watch Out for in 2025

NASA forecasts two solar eclipses in 2025, with the second one scheduled for September 21. In addition, sky gazers can expect two lunar eclipses this year.

The first lunar eclipse is set for March 14, coinciding with the Holi celebrations. It will start at 9:29 am and conclude by 3:39 pm IST, lasting one hour and four minutes at its peak, which will be around 12:29 pm. However, this eclipse won’t be visible from India.

This lunar event will feature a "Blood Moon," where the Moon takes on a reddish hue due to Earth's shadow. The second lunar eclipse is expected on September 7.

