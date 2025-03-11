WWE: 5 Times Superstars Let Slip Explicit Words on Live TV

WWE: Live broadcasts have had their fair share of unscripted moments. Here are five times superstars accidentally (or intentionally) dropped explicit words on live TV.

Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

WWE thrives on high-intensity promos and heated rivalries, but sometimes, in the heat of the moment, superstars say things they aren’t supposed to. Despite WWE’s shift to family-friendly programming, there have been times when wrestlers have let explicit words slip on live TV whether by accident, pure emotion, or outright defiance.

Here’s a look at five infamous moments when WWE superstars used explicit words on live television.

#5 – Roman Reigns Calls Logan Paul a ‘B*’ (2023)

In the buildup to his match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns got a little too fired up during a SmackDown promo. As Paul Heyman and The Bloodline stood in the ring, Reigns addressed Logan Paul’s rise in WWE and suddenly blurted out, “This guy’s nothing but a social media b*!”*

The live audience erupted, while WWE’s production team scrambled to mute the word for TV viewers. Reigns, known for being calm and composed, later shrugged off the slip-up, but it was one of those rare unscripted moments that made fans take notice.

#4 – Batista Goes Off-Script on John Cena (2010)

During his heated feud with John Cena in 2010, Batista wasn’t holding anything back. In a promo leading up to their match at Over the Limit, Batista unexpectedly dropped an expletive on live TV.

Frustrated with WWE’s direction and feeling underutilized, Batista grabbed the mic and shouted, “I don’t give a damn what you think - I’m the biggest star in this company, and I’ll beat the s* out of Cena!”**. The crowd went wild, but WWE censored the word for home viewers. It was a rare instance of a top superstar breaking the PG rules and expressing real frustration on live television.

#3 – Booker T’s Infamous Slip-Up on Hulk Hogan (1997)

One of the most infamous botches in WWE history happened during a promo with Booker T and Harlem Heat. While cutting a promo on Hulk Hogan in WCW, Booker T got caught up in the moment and accidentally used a racial slur.

As soon as the words “We’re coming for you, nia!”** left his mouth, Booker immediately realized his mistake, covering his face in shock. His reaction showed that it was completely unintentional, but the damage was done. The moment became a legendary blooper, still referenced by wrestling fans today. Even Booker himself has laughed about it in interviews, calling it his most embarrassing moment on live TV.

#2 – Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Uncensored Promo on Raw (1998)

In the Attitude Era, WWE was known for pushing boundaries, and no one embodied that more than Stone Cold Steve Austin. During a fiery exchange with Vince McMahon on Raw, Austin grabbed the mic and yelled, “You sit there, you fat son of a b*, and shut your mouth while I talk!”*

The live audience erupted, and surprisingly, WWE didn’t censor the phrase at the time. Given the wild nature of the Attitude Era, WWE allowed more creative freedom, and moments like these helped build Austin’s rebellious persona. However, when WWE transitioned to PG programming, clips of this moment were later edited in replays.

#1 – Vince McMahon Uses the N-Word (2005)

By far the most controversial and shocking instance of explicit language on WWE TV came from none other than Vince McMahon himself. During a backstage segment at Survivor Series 2005, McMahon casually walked up to John Cena and, in a poor attempt at humor, dropped the N-word. While WWE scripted it as part of the show, it was immediately criticized for being unnecessary and offensive.

The camera even panned to Booker T, who was visibly stunned and muttered, “Tell me he didn’t just say that.” Over the years, WWE has completely erased this segment from its history, and it remains one of the most bizarre and questionable decisions in company history.

