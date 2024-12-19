Devoleena Bhattacharjee becomes mother to baby boy; shares happy news on Instagram [WATCH]

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh are overjoyed as they welcome their first child, a baby boy, on December 18, 2024. The couple shared the heartwarming news on December 19 via social media, receiving immense love and blessings from fans, friends, and colleagues for this new phase in their lives

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh have embarked on a beautiful journey of parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on December 18, 2024. The couple shared the joyous news with their followers on December 19 via social media.

Devoleena took to Instagram to make the announcement through an adorable post. The text on the post shared that the couple was thrilled to introduce their little one, referring to him as their bundle of joy. The post also mentioned the date of his birth and signed off as "Elated Parents Devoleena & Shanawaz." In the caption, Devoleena expressed her excitement, sharing that their "little angel boy" had arrived on December 18, 2024.

As the news broke, fans, friends, and industry colleagues rushed to congratulate the couple. Celebrities such as Rajiv Adatia, Paras V Chhabraa, Arti Singh, Bhavini Purohit, and Kajal Pisal joined in sharing their well wishes. Jayati Bhatia sent blessings and affection in Bengali, while Supriya Shukla congratulated the couple and extended her love to the newborn.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh makes FIRST public appearance since wedding; flaunts mangalsutra [WATCH]

Devoleena had previously shared the news of her pregnancy on August 15, 2024, through social media, posting photos from her Panchamrit ceremony. From that point, the actress frequently updated her fans with maternity photo shoots, baby shower moments, and outings, providing glimpses of her journey to parenthood.

In her personal life, Devoleena married her long-time boyfriend Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony with close family and friends, followed by a wedding reception where they officially shared their union with the world. Prior to her marriage, Devoleena kept her relationship private.

Professionally, Devoleena is known for her roles in popular shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Bigg Boss 13, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bigg Boss 14, and Dil Diyaan Gallaan, among others.

