MS Dhoni: Know how much is his daughter Ziva's school fees

Dhoni living a peaceful life in Ranchi

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni likes to live a peaceful life with his family. He lives with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at his farmhouse "Kailashpati".

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni

Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni is now about 10 years old and will be celebrating her birthday soon.

Ziva Dhoni studying in Ranchi

Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni is not studying in any school in Mumbai, but in Taurian World School in Ranchi. This school is considered one of the best schools in Ranchi.

Establishment of Taurian World School

Taurian World School was founded in 2008 by Amit Bazla. Amit Bazla is an alumnus of the London School of Economics and is currently the Chairman of this school.

How much is Ziva Dhoni's school fee?

The annual fee at Taurian World School is approximately 4.40 lakhs from LKG to 8th standard. But the fee from 9th to 12th standard is up to 4.80 lakhs. 

Specialty of Taurian World School

Taurian World School is known for its high level of education and attention to the holistic development of students.

Amazing campus of Taurian World School

The campus of this school is spread over 65 acres. International level education is provided here. In addition, activities such as horse riding and organic farming are encouraged.

Dhoni will be an 'uncapped' player in IPL 2025

 Dhoni played his last international match in 2019 and retired in 2020.

MS Dhoni's salary in IPL 2024

Dhoni's salary in IPL 2024 is 12 crores. He has scored 5243 runs in 264 IPL matches so far, including 39.13 averages and 24 half centuries.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's total assets

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's total assets are estimated to be around Rs 1,050 crore.

