Holi 2025: 5 must try recipes to add flavor to your celebrations
Khandani Rajdhani is hosting its vibrant seven-day Rangeelo Rajasthan festival for Holi from March 7th to 14th at all outlets across Mumbai, Bangalore,Chennai, and Pune.Below are some exciting recipes by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef at Khandani Rajdhani, to help you add a special touch to your Holi celebrations and enjoy the festive flavors!
Mawa Gujiya
Ingredients-
Maida - 1 cup + 1 tbsp
Ghee - 2 and ½ tbsp
Salt - a pinch
Mava - ¾ cup ( Grated )
Kopra - ½ cup ( Grated )
Powdered sugar - 5 tbsp
Cashew nuts - 2 tbsp ( Chopped )
Chopped Almonds- 2 tbsp
Apple grated - 1
Cinnamon powder - ¼ tsp
Cardamom powder - ⅛ tsp
Oil to deep fry
Method-
Combine 1 cup maida, salt and ghee in a bowl and mix well with your hands.
Add enough cold water to knead a soft dough.
Rest the dough for half hourfor the stuffing,
heat a pan and add grated mava to it.
Stir it continuously without burning. Cook until golden brown .
Switch off the flame. Let it cool and set again.
Add kopra, powdered sugar, dry fruits, grated apple, cardamom powder and cinnamon powder to mava and mix well.
Make small balls out of dough and roll into small poories.
Now, place the stuffing on one half of the rolled dough.
Stick the sides and make a half moon by sticking the edges.
make all gujiyas and fry them in hot oil at medium low heat till golden in colour.
Remove onto an absorbent paper and let them cool.
In a pan make sugar syrup . once it in one string consistency remove from flame and allow it to cool.
Once the syrup is cooled, put the gujiya in the syrup and soak for few minutes. Remove from the syrup and strain it. Place the gujiya on a plate and garnish the same with chopped almonds, pistachios
Gulab Kesari Thandai
Ingredients:
Thandai Masala Paste – 1 Tbsp
Boiled Chilled Full Fat Milk – 200 Ml
Sugar Powder – 2 Tbsp
Gulkand – 1 Tbsp
Mixed Chopped Nuts – 01 Tbsp
Rose Syrup – 4 Tbsp
Dry Rose Petals – 1 Tsp
Saffron – as required
Thandai masala paste recipe
Ingredients:
Peeled Almonds – ½ Cup
Cashew nut – ½ Cup
Black Pepper Corn – 25 to 30 Corns
Elaichi – 25 to 30 Pcs
Poppy Seeds ( Khus Khus) – 02 Tbsp
Fennel Seeds – 2 Tbsp
Melon Seeds ( Charmagaj) – 2 Tbsp
Saffron – 25 to 30 Strands
Dry Rose Petals – 2 Tbsp
Method.
Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of 4 hours.
Strain all the ingredients out from the water.
Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste.
Store in an air tight container.
Can be stored for 3 days in the refrigerator
Method/Final steps for Gulab kesari thandai
Take Chilled Milk and add the Thandai Masala Paste, Sugar, Rose Syrup, and Gulkand and stir well to mix all the ingredients evenly.
Garnish with the chopped nuts and the dry rose petals.
Served Chilled
Jamnanagrighughra
Ingredients-
Method-
1. For outer crust - in a bowl take all purpose flour , add 2 tbsp oil and salt into it and mix well . Knead it dough by adding water . Leave them aside for 20 minutes .
2. For stuffing - first drain and wash soaked peas and boil it .
3. When peas are done , Mash them with a spoon or hand , add boiled potatoes and Mash both ingredients well .
4. Now heat oil in a pan add cumin seeds when they start to crackle add ginger green chilli paste and saute for 2 - 3 minutes. Add red chilli powder , chat masala , roasted cumin powder and salt to taste .
5. Now add boiled peas and potatoes mix.
6. Add lemon juice and mix all ingredients well. Stuffing is ready.
7. Now for making ghughra shape, take dough and divide it into equal portions of balls. Now roll these balls.
8. Put stuffing at the centre and fold it and close edges.
9. Fry these ghughra in hot oil at medium flame dip half the ghugra in garlic chutney and sev
4) Leelva Kachori
Ingredients-
500 gmTuver
1 tbsp Ginger chili paste
Salt to taste
Pinch of Cumin seeds
Pinch of Asafetida
½ tsp Turmeric powder
1 tspGaram masala
1 tsp Lemon juice
½ tbsp Coriander leaves (chopped)
1 tbsp oil
For Dough
300 gmall purpose flour (maida)
Salt to taste
1 tbsp Ghee
Water according to requirement
4-5 drop oil
Oil for frying
Method for Dough: In a bowl Sieve flour and add salt, ghee in it. Mix and add water to make dough. Dough should be not more soft and hard. Add oil and knead very well. Keep it side.
For Stuffing Crush tuver. Then heat oil in a pan at slow flame. Add cumin seeds in it. When it is spluttering, add asafetida and turmeric powder. Then mix tuver, ginger chili paste and salt. Cover lid and cook till it becomes soft. Remove lid and mix garam masala and lemon juice. Cook for 2-3 minutes and add coriander leaves in it.
For KachoriMake medium balls of the dough and roll out like small puri.Fill stuffing in puri.Cover it like potli and seal all edges properly.Heat oil in a pan at medium flame.Deep fry kachori till golden brown.Serve with Green Chutney and sweet chutney.
5) Thandai
INGREDIENTS-
4 1/2 Cups Full- Fat Milk , Boiled And Cooled
1/4 Cup Powdered Sugar
A Few Saffron (Kesar) Strands
Few Drops Of Rose Water( Gulab Jal )
TO BE SOAKED
1/4 Cup Almonds (Badam)
¼ Cup Cashew
¼ Cup Pista
2 Tbsp Poppy Seeds (Khus-Khus)
2 Tbsp Fennel Seeds (Saunf)
2 Tbsp Watermelon Seeds
1 Tsp Cardamom (Elaichi)
20 Whole Peppercorns (Kalimirch)
3-4 Rose Petals Dry
METHOD -
1. Soak the above ingredients for 20 minutes and then grind it into coarse paste
2. Put milk in a deep bowl, add sugar, mix well using a whisk and refrigerate
for 2 hours.
3. Add the paste and mix well and refrigerate
4. Slightly roast the saffron strands and in a small bowl add little warm milk
and add the saffron.
5. Chill the thandai and add few drops of gulab jal before serving
We would love to explore the opportunity to feature these festive recipes and highlight the culinary expertise behind them.