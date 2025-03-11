Holi 2025: 5 must try recipes to add flavor to your celebrations  

4. Now heat oil in a pan add cumin seeds when they start to crackle add ginger green chilli paste and saute for 2 - 3 minutes. Add red chilli powder , chat masala , roasted cumin powder and salt to taste .

5. Now add boiled peas and potatoes mix.

6. Add lemon juice and mix all ingredients well. Stuffing is ready.

7. Now for making ghughra shape, take dough and divide it into equal portions of balls. Now roll these balls.

8. Put stuffing at the centre and fold it and close edges.

9. Fry these ghughra in hot oil at medium flame dip half the ghugra in garlic chutney and sev