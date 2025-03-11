Sports
Rohit Sharma, who creates records on the cricket field, is a wonderful person in his personal life. His wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira have a special place in his life.
Ritika was connected to the sports world before her marriage. She was a sports manager. That's how she met Rohit Sharma.
Ritika Sajdeh's love and understanding of sports is what made her Rohit Sharma's life partner. She is also his biggest supporter.
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's daughter's name is Samaira Sharma. She is now 7 years old.
The meaning of Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira's name is "attractive" and "protected by God". This name is a symbol of Rohit and Ritika's love.
Samaira was born in Mumbai on December 30, 2018. At that time, Rohit was on a tour of Australia. He returned to India for his daughter.
Samaira is studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. This school is considered one of the most prestigious schools in Mumbai.
The annual kindergarten school fee is 1.4 million rupees. The annual fee for 12th grade children is a whopping 2 million rupees.
