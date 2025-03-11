Sports

Rohit Sharma: Cricket hero, also a hero to his daughter Samaira!

Rohit Sharma is also a hero to his daughter

Rohit Sharma, who creates records on the cricket field, is a wonderful person in his personal life. His wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira have a special place in his life.

Who is Ritika Sajdeh?

Ritika was connected to the sports world before her marriage. She was a sports manager. That's how she met Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma's life partner Ritika Sajdeh is a big supporter

Ritika Sajdeh's love and understanding of sports is what made her Rohit Sharma's life partner. She is also his biggest supporter.

What is the name of Rohit Sharma's daughter?

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's daughter's name is Samaira Sharma. She is now 7 years old.

What is the meaning of Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira's name?

The meaning of Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira's name is "attractive" and "protected by God". This name is a symbol of Rohit and Ritika's love.

When and where was Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira born?

Samaira was born in Mumbai on December 30, 2018. At that time, Rohit was on a tour of Australia. He returned to India for his daughter.

Where is Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira studying?

Samaira is studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. This school is considered one of the most prestigious schools in Mumbai.

How much is the school fee?

The annual kindergarten school fee is 1.4 million rupees. The annual fee for 12th grade children is a whopping 2 million rupees.

Image credits: Instagram

Smriti Mandhana's Diet: Non-Veg Preferences Revealed

Champions Trophy 2025: India's 5 Heroes in 5 Wins, Dubai Batting Blitz

Team India Celebrates Champions Trophy Win: Player Photos & Moments

Football transfer rumours: Jobe Bellingham to Alexander-Arnold