'You' season 5: Penn Badgley's HIT Netflix's series all set to release on THIS date

The wait for the final season of the thriller series 'You' is finally over. The makers have revealed the release date of the series.The fifth and last season of the Penn Badgley-starrer series 'You' will be released on April 24. The streaming giant platform Netflix has released a poster of the series, which features Penn Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, sitting before a typewriter as he stares into a mirror.

"Joe has an announcement for You. The final season of YOU premieres 24 April , only on Netflix." wrote Netflix while sharing the release date of the poster.

The series follows Joe Goldberg, a dangerously charming and obsessive man whose dark tendencies lead to extreme and often deadly actions. In the final season, Joe returns to New York City, where his story began, hoping to live a perfect life.

However, his past catches up with him, and the ghosts of his crimes threaten to unravel his world.

The upcoming season features a talented cast, including Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews. Michael Foley and Justin Lo serve as co-showrunners, while Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Penn Badgley, and others take on executive producer roles.

