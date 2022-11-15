'I left Pakistan because...' Read singer Adnan Sami's Instagram post

In a recent Instagram post, Adnan Sami vented his frustration at the Pakistani establishment and threatened to expose them in the future. ‘I left Pakistan because of the establishment, will expose them soon,' singer wrote

Adnan Sami, a well-known musician who gave up his Pakistani citizenship to become an Indian citizen in 2016, has said that the Pakistani authorities abused him while he was there. In an Instagram post, Adnan Sami severely criticises the previous Pakistani government and the foundation of his former nation.

For his services to India's music industry, he was given the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour. Many people across the nation objected to the Indian government's decision to honour the singer. It was because Sami's father, former Pakistani Air Force colonel Arshad Sami Khan, had fought against India in the war of 1965.

Also Read: Who was Superstar Krishna? Veteran Telugu actor passed away at 79

On Monday, Adnan Sami took to his Instagram handle to share a note where he also spoke about exposing Pakistan.

He wrote, “Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period. However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak."

The singer resumed further, “One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all.”

Also Read: ‘No secret sauce or magical fix’, here’s how Suniel Shetty keeps himself fit at 61

Reacting to the singer's post, one of his Pakistani fans commented, “You can’t imagine how much we love you Sir. I wish you were here in Pakistan, working with your son Azaan and doing concerts everywhere together. I’m sure there must be some very serious issue that forced you to leave Pak. But always remember, you have your true fans here, who love you so much and listen to your music since the beginning."

Adnan Sami is credited for some hit songs like Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, Lift Kara De, Tu Meri Mehbooba and many more. Initially a Pakistani born in Lahore.