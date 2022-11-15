Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I left Pakistan because...' Read singer Adnan Sami's Instagram post

    In a recent Instagram post, Adnan Sami vented his frustration at the Pakistani establishment and threatened to expose them in the future. ‘I left Pakistan because of the establishment, will expose them soon,' singer wrote

    I left Pakistan because...' Read singer Adnan Sami's Instagram post RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    Adnan Sami, a well-known musician who gave up his Pakistani citizenship to become an Indian citizen in 2016, has said that the Pakistani authorities abused him while he was there. In an Instagram post, Adnan Sami severely criticises the previous Pakistani government and the foundation of his former nation. 

    For his services to India's music industry, he was given the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour. Many people across the nation objected to the Indian government's decision to honour the singer. It was because Sami's father, former Pakistani Air Force colonel Arshad Sami Khan, had fought against India in the war of 1965.

    I left Pakistan because...' Read singer Adnan Sami's Instagram post RBA

    Also Read: Who was Superstar Krishna? Veteran Telugu actor passed away at 79

    On Monday, Adnan Sami took to his Instagram handle to share a note where he also spoke about exposing Pakistan. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

    He wrote, “Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period. However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak."

    The singer resumed further, “One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all.”

    Also Read: ‘No secret sauce or magical fix’, here’s how Suniel Shetty keeps himself fit at 61

    Reacting to the singer's post, one of his Pakistani fans commented, “You can’t imagine how much we love you Sir. I wish you were here in Pakistan, working with your son Azaan and doing concerts everywhere together. I’m sure there must be some very serious issue that forced you to leave Pak. But always remember, you have your true fans here, who love you so much and listen to your music since the beginning."

    Adnan Sami is credited for some hit songs like Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, Lift Kara De, Tu Meri Mehbooba and many more. Initially a Pakistani born in Lahore.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire RBA

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Today is Jacqueline Fernandez's crucial day as court announced bail plea order RBA

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Crucial day for Jacqueline Fernandez; order on bail plea today

    Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad RBA

    Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad

    Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects nearly Rs 12 cr in 4 days drb

    Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects nearly Rs 12 cr in 4 days

    Vir Das postpones all November gigs in India and abroad here is why drb

    Vir Das postpones all November gigs in India and abroad; here’s why

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi tells G20 on Russia-Ukraine: 'Our turn to take path of peace'

    PM Modi tells G20 on Russia-Ukraine: 'Our turn to take path of peace'

    Last picture of Superstar Krishna goes viral; Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared the photo RBA

    Last picture of Superstar Krishna goes viral; Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared the photo

    IPL 2023 Indian Premier League: Shardul Thakur to turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders KKR after Delhi Capitals DC trade for Aman Khan-ayh

    IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur to turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders after Delhi Capitals trades for Aman Khan

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details AJR

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire RBA

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon