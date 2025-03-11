8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement

Read Full Gallery

The government has announced the 8th Pay Commission, effective from 2026, which will benefit 4.5 million employees. In the new salary structure, basic allowance, other allowances, and performance pay are likely to exceed ₹40,000.

The 5th Pay Commission was announced in April 1994 and established in June 1994. The 8th Pay Commission was announced on January 17, benefiting 4.5 million employees. The government announced the 8th Pay Commission, effective from January 1, 2026.

The 6h Pay Commission was announced in July 2006 and officially formed in October 2006. The 7th Pay Commission was approved on September 25, 2013, and formed Feb 28, 2014.

