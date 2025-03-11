8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement

The government has announced the 8th Pay Commission, effective from 2026, which will benefit 4.5 million employees. In the new salary structure, basic allowance, other allowances, and performance pay are likely to exceed ₹40,000.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

The 5th Pay Commission was announced in April 1994 and established in June 1994. The 8th Pay Commission was announced on January 17, benefiting 4.5 million employees. The government announced the 8th Pay Commission, effective from January 1, 2026.

article_image2

The 6h Pay Commission was announced in July 2006 and officially formed in October 2006. The 7th Pay Commission was approved on September 25, 2013, and formed Feb 28, 2014.

How will salaries be calculated under the 8th Pay Commission? Find out here.


article_image3

The basic minimum allowance, other allowances, and performance pay may exceed Rs 40,000. Experts say the new basic salary will increase to Rs 91,200 based on a 2.28 fitment factor. If DA is 70% of the new basic salary, it will be Rs 63,840. HRA at 24% will be Rs 21,888.

