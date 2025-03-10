Congress 'gunda' elements targeting Rashmika instead of protecting her is unacceptable: BJP MLA Bharat Shetty

Read Full Article

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP MLA Bharat Shetty has come out in support of actress Rashmika Mandanna, condemning the threatening remarks made by Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda. Shetty criticized the Congress leader for dragging the actress into politics and accused certain party members of "gunda" (thuggish) behavior.

"There are some gunda elements in the Congress party using Rashmika's name to gain attention. Attending an event is a personal choice, and no one should be forced or threatened for it. Politicians who should be ensuring safety are instead making threats, which is completely unacceptable," Shetty said.

The controversy escalated on March 9 after members of the Kodava community expressed concerns over Mandanna’s safety. The backlash followed a March 3 interview in which Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda stated that Rashmika "must be taught a lesson" for allegedly refusing to attend the International Film Festival due to her busy schedule and unfamiliarity with Karnataka’s geography.

Gowda’s remarks sparked outrage, particularly among Mandanna’s supporters and the Kodava community. According to reports, a legislator visited her home multiple times to invite her to the event, but she declined, leading to his controversial statement about "disciplining" her.

NU Nachappa, President of the Kodava National Council, strongly condemned the remarks, highlighting Rashmika’s achievements and contributions to the film industry.

Rashmika Mandanna comes from the indigenous Kodava tribe and has achieved success through her talent and dedication. She should not be subjected to such harassment," Nachappa said, adding that many people who do not understand artistic freedom are unnecessarily targeting her.

In response to the threats, the Kodava National Council has sent an official letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwar, urging action to ensure Rashmika Mandanna’s safety and protect women from the Kodava community.

The letter emphasized that Mandanna has the right to make her own choices, both personally and professionally, without facing intimidation.

"She is not just a talented actress but an independent individual. No one should be forced to follow others’ expectations or instructions," the letter stated.

Despite the controversy, Rashmika Mandanna continues to focus on her film career. She was recently seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava. Her upcoming projects include Sikandar with Salman Khan, Kubera alongside Dhanush, and Thama featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

The backlash against Gowda’s remarks has led to widespread criticism, with many calling for a respectful approach toward public figures and their personal choices.

