Rashmika Mandanna controversy: "I meant about life lessons..." says Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga clarifies remarks

In the wake of the growing controversy surrounding his comments on actress Rashmika Mandanna, Karnataka Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda Ganiga has spoken out, providing further clarification on his earlier statement. The remarks, which were widely discussed and criticized, have sparked concerns, especially from the Kodava community, leading to calls for the actress's safety.

Ravi Kumar Gowda, who made headlines for his controversial statement, had earlier mentioned that Rashmika Mandanna "must be taught a lesson" for not attending a state event.

However, in a bid to explain his position, the MLA told ANI, "When I said that I would teach her a lesson, I meant about life lessons, but I did not mean to attack her; I said, do not kick the ladder you have climbed."

He added that his comments were meant to remind the actress about the importance of respecting the state that nurtured her. "Rashmika Mandanna did not come when invited to our state program. I told her that you grew up eating state food, so stand up for it," Gowda said.

He clarified that his intention was never to personally criticize her. Gowda further said, "I have also seen Rashmika Mandanna's movie... I stand by my words. Our state, our land, and the Kannada language must be respected."

Despite his defense, the statement had already stirred controversy, especially after the actress's refusal to attend a previous event in Karnataka.

The remarks came after Mandanna's invitation to attend the International Film Festival in the state was declined.

Gowda then expressed his frustration, pointing out that Mandanna, despite beginning her career in Karnataka with the Kannada film Kirik Party, had refused to acknowledge the state's culture and language, allegedly saying, "I don't know where Karnataka is, and I don't have time."

Following the comments, the Kodava National Council (KNC), of which Mandanna is a member, raised serious concerns about the actress's safety.

The Council expressed dismay at the remarks and called on authorities to provide security for Mandanna, citing potential harassment and threats.

In response to the growing tension, the Kodava National Council, led by President NU Nachappa, condemned the threats against the actress.

Nachappa emphasized that Mandanna, an actress from the indigenous Kodava tribe, had achieved success through her hard work and dedication in the Indian film industry.

He further added, "Some individuals, unaware of the nature of artistic criticism, have been targeting and harassing the actress."

The Kodava community has urged both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka's State Home Minister G Parameshwar to ensure Rashmika Mandanna's safety.

The community submitted A formal letter, condemning the threats and calling for swift action.

The letter stressed that Mandanna, like any other individual, has the right to make her own choices, and no one should be forced to conform to others' expectations.

The statement read, "She is not just a great actress but an individual with the right to make her own choices. No one should be forced to conform to others' expectations or instructions."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava, both of which have seen significant commercial success.

Looking ahead, Mandanna is set to star in several high-profile projects, including Sikandar, where she will share the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

She will also appear in 'Kubera' alongside actor Dhanush and in 'Thama', starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

