Rashmika Mandanna Vs Congress MLA: Karnataka MLA Bharat Shetty condemns Ravi Kumar's threats against actress

Karnataka BJP MLA Bharat Shetty has spoken out in defence of actress Rashmika Mandanna following threats made by Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Gowda. Shetty criticized the use of Rashmika's name for political gain, calling out certain members within the Congress party for their "gunda" (thuggish) behaviour.

"There are some gunda elements in the Congress party. Taking Rashmika's name to get some fame. Any person in the country has the right to come to a programme or not to come to a programme. The politicians coming out in the open and threatening her like this is not right. The people who are supposed to give protection are threatening instead. That's very wrong," Shetty said.

His comments come in response to the escalating situation in which Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna was subjected to public threats from certain political figures.

On March 9, members of the Kodava community voiced their concerns over the safety of the actress after a controversial statement by Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga.

Gowda, in an interview on March 3, said that Rashmika Mandanna "must be taught a lesson" after she reportedly refused to attend the International Film Festival, stating that she didn't know "where Karnataka is" and was too busy to attend the event.

His comments have drawn widespread criticism, with many questioning the personal attacks on Mandanna's professional choices.

Gowda further claimed that a legislator had visited Mandanna's home multiple times to invite her to the event, but she had refused, which allegedly led to the comments on teaching her a lesson.

The remarks raised the ire of not only Mandanna's fans but also her community members, especially from the Kodava community to which she belongs.

Kodava National Council President, N.U. Nachappa, strongly condemned the remarks, emphasizing Mandanna's accomplishments and her contribution to Indian cinema.

"Rashmika Mandanna, who comes from the indigenous Kodava tribe, has achieved her success through hard work and dedication. She should not be subjected to such harassment," he said.

He also expressed his concern that individuals unfamiliar with the nature of artistic criticism were unnecessarily targeting the actress.

In response to the threats, the Kodava National Council submitted a formal letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka State Home Minister G. Parameshwar, demanding urgent steps to ensure the safety and security of Rashmika Mandanna and other women from the Kodava community.

The letter also affirmed Mandanna's right to make personal and professional decisions without fear of retaliation.

"She is not just a great actress but an individual with the right to make her own choices. No one should be forced to conform to others' expectations or instructions," the letter stated.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in films, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and 'Chhaava'.

She also has a promising slate of upcoming films, including 'Sikandar' with Salman Khan, 'Kubera' with Dhanush, and 'Thama' starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

