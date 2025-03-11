Measles Outbreak: Symptoms Spreading Rapidly in the United States

Lifestyle
People are rapidly falling prey to measles in the southwestern region of the United States. About 200 people have been affected and one has died. Know the symptoms of measles.
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has announced an epidemiological alert regarding measles in America. People with weak immune systems are affected by measles.
The most common symptom of measles is a rapid fever. The person or child gets a fever up to 104°F which lasts for 4 to 7 days.
Measles infection also includes persistent dry cough and runny nose. The cough also gradually disappears as the infection subsides.
Measles causes red rashes on the body. Red rashes develop for 3 to 5 days and spread to the neck, arms, legs, and face. These last for 5 to 6 days and then disappear.
Some individuals get an ear infection due to measles, which affects their hearing ability. Timely vaccination of children and distance from infected people is essential.
