‘No secret sauce or magical fix’, here’s how Suniel Shetty keeps himself fit at 61

Even at 61, Suniel Shetty can beat the youngest of actors, when it comes to fitness. An inspiration for many, the actor has finally revealed the secret behind his fitness. And no, it is not a ‘secret sauce or magical fix’, as he says.

Age is just a number and Suniel Shetty proves that well! Even at the age of 61, he has a physique and fitness level that most young stars wish to have! With the cuts on his body, the strength that he endures, and just how fit he looks – Suniel is one fitness inspiration that everyone looks up to!

According to the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor, one thing that he often gets questioned about, is his fitness. Well, for someone like him who has a body of a young man in his 20s maybe, people would definitely want to know how he keeps himself so fit. And if you too are one of those many people wondering about his fitness mantra, then continue reading at the actor himself reveals the secret.

Taking to social media on Monday, Suniel Shetty put up a long with along with a video wherein he talks about fitness and more. He first begins to clear everyone’s doubts that there is no “secret sauce or a magical fix” for fitness.

Beginning the video, Suniel Shetty starts by explaining what does fitness mean to him? “Fitness for me means being able to carry out all my responsibilities through the day without any mental or physical strain. Life without any major ailment, a healthy heart.. no gut issues… no health-related issues or lifestyle disorders such as chronic backache, acidity, or struggling with my knees,” he says in the video. The actor then goes on to talk about how fitness has not only helped personally but also professionally.

Speaking of the importance of fitness, Suniel Shetty stresses that it must be a top priority for every individual. “Fitness is non-negotiable. It is no more ‘nice’ to be fit; it is about the need to be fit, especially after Covi-19,” said the actor. He also went on to talk about the workout that he does at the age of 61 to keep himself fit, healthy and happy.

So, if you are one of those who want to know more about his fitness and why it is important to be fit, irrespective of age, check out his full video here: