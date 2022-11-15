Who was Superstar Krishna? Veteran Telugu actor passed away at 79

Veteran Telugu superstar and Mahesh Babu’s father, Krishna, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, died today at around 4 am in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu's father, actor and Telugu superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni, passed away on Tuesday (Nov 15) morning in Hyderabad. According to reports, the 79-year-old legendary Telugu actor passed away at approximately 4 am. Following a heart issue, he was taken to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad. It was reported that his health was critical.

According to doctors, Krishna was taken to the hospital's emergency room around 1.15 AM on Monday. He was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) for treatment and observation after urgent CPR was administered. The whole Telugu cinema industry is mourned with the passing of Superstar Krishna. Soon, further information on the final rituals will be released.

Who was Superstar Krishna?

Krishna, whose real name is Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, was also known as a superstar in the Telugu film industry. With Thene Manasulu, he made his acting debut in a leading role (1965). He later went on to distinguish himself as an actor, director, and film producer with movies like Goodhachari 116, Alluri Sita Ramaraju, and Mosagallagu Mosagadu, among others. Fans fondly call him Superstar.

The actor, whose almost five-decade-long film career included more than 350 parts in a range of settings, received the Padma Bhushan from the Indian government in 2009. Ooriki Monagaadu, Bangaaru Bhoomi, Kiraayi Kotigaadu, Adavi Simhaalu, Sakthi, and Prajaarajyam are a few of his other well-known films.

Superstar Krishna's family details:

Padmavathi, Manjula, Priyadarshini, and actor Mahesh Babu were sons of Krishna. Indira Devi, Krishna's first wife, died in September of this year, while Ramesh Babu, his oldest son, died in January.