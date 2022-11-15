Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Superstar Krishna? Veteran Telugu actor passed away at 79

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 8:08 AM IST

    Veteran Telugu superstar and Mahesh Babu’s father, Krishna, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, died today at around 4 am in Hyderabad.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mahesh Babu's father, actor and Telugu superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni, passed away on Tuesday (Nov 15) morning in Hyderabad. According to reports, the 79-year-old legendary Telugu actor passed away at approximately 4 am. Following a heart issue, he was taken to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad. It was reported that his health was critical.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie still

    According to doctors, Krishna was taken to the hospital's emergency room around 1.15 AM on Monday. He was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) for treatment and observation after urgent CPR was administered. The whole Telugu cinema industry is mourned with the passing of Superstar Krishna. Soon, further information on the final rituals will be released.

    Who was Superstar Krishna?
    Krishna, whose real name is Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, was also known as a superstar in the Telugu film industry. With Thene Manasulu, he made his acting debut in a leading role (1965). He later went on to distinguish himself as an actor, director, and film producer with movies like Goodhachari 116, Alluri Sita Ramaraju, and Mosagallagu Mosagadu, among others. Fans fondly call him Superstar.

    Photo Courtesy: Facebook

    The actor, whose almost five-decade-long film career included more than 350 parts in a range of settings, received the Padma Bhushan from the Indian government in 2009. Ooriki Monagaadu, Bangaaru Bhoomi, Kiraayi Kotigaadu, Adavi Simhaalu, Sakthi, and Prajaarajyam are a few of his other well-known films.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie poster

    Superstar Krishna's family details: 
    Padmavathi, Manjula, Priyadarshini, and actor Mahesh Babu were sons of Krishna. Indira Devi, Krishna's first wife, died in September of this year, while Ramesh Babu, his oldest son, died in January. These tragedies were thought to have had a significant impact  Also Read: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitated Nawazuddin Siddiqui- report

    With movies like Mosagallagu Mosagadu, Alluri Sita Ramaraju, and Goodhachari 116, among others, Krishna furthered cemented his reputation as an actor, director, and film producer. Also Read: Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects nearly Rs 12 cr in 4 days

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad RBA

    Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad

    Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects nearly Rs 12 cr in 4 days drb

    Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects nearly Rs 12 cr in 4 days

    Vir Das postpones all November gigs in India and abroad here is why drb

    Vir Das postpones all November gigs in India and abroad; here’s why

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why 'One Kiss' sensation Dua Lipa will not perform at opening ceremony snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's why 'One Kiss' sensation Dua Lipa will not perform at opening ceremony

    Salaam Venky Trailer Revathi film starring Kajol Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa runs high on emotions drb

    Salaam Venky Trailer: Revathi’s film starring Kajol, Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa, runs high on emotions

    Recent Stories

    Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad RBA

    Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad

    Eggs to dried fruits, superfoods you should include in your diet during pregnancy sur

    Eggs to dried fruits, superfoods you should include in your diet during pregnancy

    From the IAF Vault: Srinagar's tryst with fighter aircraft

    From the IAF Vault: Srinagar's tryst with fighter aircraft

    Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects nearly Rs 12 cr in 4 days drb

    Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects nearly Rs 12 cr in 4 days

    Numerology Prediction for November 15 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 15, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon