Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE

Intersteller Re-Release: After a month of re-release in India, Christopher Nolan's masterpiece is back in India for a week. The movie is re-releasing in IMAX again

The movie is being re-released on popular demand. However, the movie will only be available for a limited run of 7 days

Originally released on November 5, 2014, Interstellar grossed approximately $730 million worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. The film follows a team of explorers on a mission to determine humanity’s survival beyond Earth, featuring performances by Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, and other notable actors

Upon its re-release in the US in December 2024, Interstellar became the ninth highest-grossing IMAX release of all time, earning $4.5 million across 166 screens. Christopher Nolan expressed his appreciation for the audience’s response, noting how gratifying it was to see new viewers experiencing the film in IMAX as originally intended, even a decade after its initial release

