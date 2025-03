Shabana Azmi honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 16th International Film Festival held in Bengaluru

Read Full Article

As part of the 16th International Film Festival in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to iconic Indian actor and multilingual artist Shabana Azmi at the Kaveri Residence. The prize was handed with a check for Rs 10 lakh. Javed Akhtar, a well-known poet and lyricist who is also Azmi's husband, attended the event.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commended Shabana Azmi's work, saying, "We really love the visual poem, Mile Sur Mera Tumhara. I have seen you in it."

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar appreciated Karnataka's diverse cultural and musical history.

Responding, the Chief Minister emphasised that Karnataka is home to great Hindustani classical artists such as Bhimsen Joshi, Kumar Gandharva, and Gangubai Hangal, all of whom are from Dharwad.

He also stated that, much as the Copyright Act has benefited performing artists and musicians, he will lobby the GST Council for a more artist-friendly approach to taxes.

Government Secretary Kaveri, Chief Minister's Media Advisor KV Prabhakar, and Information and Public Relations Commissioner Hemant Nimbalkar greeted Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

Additional Chief Secretary LK Atheeq, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy President Sadhu Kokila, and Vidya Shankar, Artistic Director of the 16th International Film Festival, all attended the gathering to pay their respects.

Meanwhile, Azmi's most recent series, 'Dabba Cartel', is receiving mixed reviews on Netflix.

