'I am trying to recover...', Ankita Lokhande reveals how Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health

After the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande opened up about her experience on Salman Khan's show, revealing that it had a significant impact on her mental well-being. Throughout her journey on the show, Ankita faced numerous conflicts, particularly with her husband, Vicky Jain. Accusations of possessiveness and insecurity regarding her husband's relationships with fellow contestants Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan were also common.

In a recent interview with the news agency PTI, Ankita disclosed that participating in Bigg Boss 17 had transformed her into an overthinker, a trait she had never identified with before. She expressed the need to recover from the toll it took on her mental health, acknowledging that understanding and moving past the situations she encountered on the show would take time.

Ankita emphasized the support she receives from Vicky, her family, and her in-laws but acknowledged that ultimately, her ability to cope and move forward rests on her own shoulders.

The 39-year-old actress, who finished as the third runner-up on Bigg Boss 17, shared that while her eviction from the show was shocking, she wasn't upset about it. She expressed gratitude for the journey and the experiences it brought her way.

Regarding her upcoming projects, Ankita Lokhande will be seen sharing the screen with Randeep Hooda in the upcoming movie, Veer Savarkar. Additionally, rumors suggest that Ekta Kapoor has approached her for the next season of her popular show, Naagin, although there's no official confirmation yet.