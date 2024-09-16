Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad perform Ganpati aarti together; dismisses breakup rumors - WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have once again made headlines, dismissing breakup rumors with their recent public appearance together. The couple was spotted performing Ganpati Visarjan aarti

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently made headlines amid rumors of their breakup, but it seems the couple is still together. A video of them performing an aarti for Ganpati Visarjan has gone viral. The couple was seen performing the aarti at Sunaina Roshan’s residence.

Sunaina shared a video on her Instagram, showing her welcoming Lord Ganesha and performing rituals. Hrithik, dressed in casual attire, participated in the aarti alongside Saba. The duo appeared happy and relaxed. Recently, Hrithik and Saba silenced breakup rumors when they stepped out together for a movie date. In videos circulating on Instagram, the couple was seen entering and leaving a theater hand-in-hand. They wore masks, casual outfits, and sunglasses but chose to avoid interacting with the paparazzi.

Speculation about Hrithik and Saba’s breakup began when Hrithik was spotted alone on several occasions. Earlier in the month, Hrithik was seen at a family dinner with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their children. While Saba usually accompanied them, she was notably absent this time. Fans also noticed her absence when Hrithik and his mother visited Farah Khan's house to offer condolences after her mother passed away.

One social media user pointed out that Hrithik, who usually supports Saba’s work publicly, hadn’t shown the same enthusiasm for her recent music. This led some to believe that their relationship might be going through a rough patch. However, their recent public appearance together has quashed these speculations.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad officially confirmed their relationship about a year and a half ago. Since then, the couple has frequently attended events together, often posing for the paparazzi, although they never openly discussed their relationship. Saba, in a recent interview, shared her frustration that her voice-over opportunities had reduced because of her relationship with Hrithik. She expressed disappointment over the assumption that she no longer needed to work due to her connection with the Bollywood star.

