Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad perform Ganpati aarti together; dismisses breakup rumors - WATCH

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have once again made headlines, dismissing breakup rumors with their recent public appearance together. The couple was spotted performing Ganpati Visarjan aarti

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad perform Ganpati aarti together; dismisses breakup rumors - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 8:57 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently made headlines amid rumors of their breakup, but it seems the couple is still together. A video of them performing an aarti for Ganpati Visarjan has gone viral. The couple was seen performing the aarti at Sunaina Roshan’s residence.

    Sunaina shared a video on her Instagram, showing her welcoming Lord Ganesha and performing rituals. Hrithik, dressed in casual attire, participated in the aarti alongside Saba. The duo appeared happy and relaxed. Recently, Hrithik and Saba silenced breakup rumors when they stepped out together for a movie date. In videos circulating on Instagram, the couple was seen entering and leaving a theater hand-in-hand. They wore masks, casual outfits, and sunglasses but chose to avoid interacting with the paparazzi.

    ALSO READ: 8 Bollywood films that flopped at the box office despite budgets over 100 crores

    Speculation about Hrithik and Saba’s breakup began when Hrithik was spotted alone on several occasions. Earlier in the month, Hrithik was seen at a family dinner with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their children. While Saba usually accompanied them, she was notably absent this time. Fans also noticed her absence when Hrithik and his mother visited Farah Khan's house to offer condolences after her mother passed away.

    One social media user pointed out that Hrithik, who usually supports Saba’s work publicly, hadn’t shown the same enthusiasm for her recent music. This led some to believe that their relationship might be going through a rough patch. However, their recent public appearance together has quashed these speculations.

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad officially confirmed their relationship about a year and a half ago. Since then, the couple has frequently attended events together, often posing for the paparazzi, although they never openly discussed their relationship. Saba, in a recent interview, shared her frustration that her voice-over opportunities had reduced because of her relationship with Hrithik. She expressed disappointment over the assumption that she no longer needed to work due to her connection with the Bollywood star.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ananya Panday finally opens up on relationship amid Walker Blanco dating rumors: 'I'm a mysterious...' RTM

    Ananya Panday finally opens up on relationship amid Walker Blanco dating rumors: 'I’m a mysterious...'

    [See pics] Salman Khan joins Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations RTM

    [See pics] Salman Khan joins Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

    PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh shines in a traditional golden saree; A perfect look for Onam celebrations RTM

    PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh shines in a traditional golden saree; A perfect look for Onam celebrations

    Emmy Awards 2024: Where to watch online in India; Know date, time, nominees, other details RTM

    Emmy Awards 2024: Where to watch online in India; Know date, time, nominees, other details

    SHOCKING video: Ram Charan's fans forcefully grab and pull his pet dog Rhyme from guard to click photos; take a look RBA

    SHOCKING video: Ram Charan's fans forcefully grab and pull his pet dog Rhyme from guard to click photos

    Recent Stories

    Trump safe after gunshots fired near Florida golf club, FBI investigating 'attempted assassination' AJR

    Trump safe after gunshots fired near Florida golf club, FBI investigating 'attempted assassination'

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 16: Price of 22k RISES this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 16: Price of 22k RISES this much

    Kollam hit and run case: Woman killed after being hit by car ; youth arrested anr

    Kerala: Woman killed after being hit by car in Kollam; youth arrested

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check September 16 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check Sept 16 city-wise rates

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check September 16 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced: Check Sept 16 city-wise rates

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon