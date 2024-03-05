Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'House Of The Dragon' Season 2: Get ready to know more about Targaryen dynasty; show returns THIS June

    House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood and follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictitious nation of Westeros. Fans can expect another exciting season as the story of the Targaryen dynasty continues in House of the Dragon.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    Fans of House of the Dragon will be ecstatic to hear that the highly awaited second season of the smash HBO series will air in June. Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming president J.B. Perrette announced during an interview at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media, and Telecom conference, Variety reports. 

    While no precise debut date has been given, Perrette's statement has the most detailed information regarding the release timeframe to yet. HBO president Casey Bloys hinted to a "early summer" release in November. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav allegedly indicated a release in the following quarter during the company's Q4 earnings call on February 23.

    Also Read: 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty's family photos goes viral on social media: See PICS

    House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood and follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictitious nation of Westeros. The series takes place approximately 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the Targaryens' rule after unifying the Seven Kingdoms.

    Several familiar actors will return for the second season, including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. New cast members include Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, and Simon Russell Beale.

    The first teaser for the forthcoming season was released in December 2023, giving viewers a peek of what to expect. The teaser included dramatic images depicting the increasing tensions between the Targaryens and the Hightowers. The first season of House of the Dragon ran from August 21 to October 23, 2022, and had ten episodes. The programme was renewed for a second season just one week after its premiere, due to HBO's record-breaking viewership.

    Also Read: HOT pictures: Kiara Advani slays in black gown that comes with huge rose, deep V neckline

    The second season's filming began on April 11, 2023, at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios. Despite the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes that took place while filming, production was unaffected because the scripts had already been written.

    The Targaryen dynasty's saga continues in House of the Dragon, so fans can expect another fascinating season.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 1:12 PM IST
