United Airlines Stock Soars Pre-Market After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Projections: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Total operating revenue in the fourth quarter (Q4) rose 7.8% year-over-year (YoY) to $14.7 billion compared to a Wall Street estimate of $14.37 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.26 versus an estimated $3.

United Airlines Stock Soars Pre-Market After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Projections: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 6:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 6:28 PM IST

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) rose over 3% in Wednesday’s pre-market session after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street expectations, and projections for the current quarter also beat estimates.

Total operating revenue in the fourth quarter (Q4) rose 7.8% year-over-year (YoY) to $14.7 billion compared to a Wall Street estimate of $14.37 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.26 versus an estimated $3. Net income surged 64% YoY to over a billion dollars during the quarter.

During the quarter, total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) rose 1.6% YoY to $0.1877.

CEO Scott Kirby noted that 2024 was a strong year across the board for United. “…we enter 2025 with demand trends continuing to accelerate, which puts us on the path to double-digit pre-tax margins,” he said.

For the first quarter of 2025, the airline expects to post earnings between $0.75 and $1.25 per share versus an estimate of $0.54. For 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings at $11.50 to $13.50, versus expectations of $12.82. At the same time, adjusted total capital expenditures is expected below $7 billion.

United Airlines said it sees strong demand trends in the first quarter, with domestic RASM expected to turn solidly positive year-over-year and continued improvement in international RASM.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment flipped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (93/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago to hit a year-high level. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

UAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:10 a.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits UAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:10 a.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter on Stocktwits reflected an optimistic take on the stock.

United shares have gained over 15% year-to-date, while the stock has risen over 187% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

Agilysys Stock Eyes 3-Month Lows After Sinking 20% Premarket On Mixed Q3 Results, Guidance Cut: Retail Mood Nosedives

Agilysys Stock Eyes 3-Month Lows After Sinking 20% Premarket On Mixed Q3 Results, Guidance Cut: Retail Mood Nosedives

Netflix Stock Teases $1,000 Resistance After Streaming Giant Wows Sell-Side, Retail With Beat-And-Raise Quarter

Netflix Stock Teases $1,000 Resistance After Streaming Giant Wows Sell-Side, Retail With Beat-And-Raise Quarter

Capital One Stock On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Retail’s Optimistic

Capital One Stock On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Retail’s Optimistic

Recent Stories

Has Pakistan gotten scared?: Ex-cricketer slams PCB for delaying Champion Trophy 2025 squad announcement hrd

‘Has Pakistan gotten scared?’: Ex-cricketer slams PCB for delaying Champion Trophy 2025 squad announcement

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj dmn

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Yogi Adityanath govt unveils 320 km Vindhya Expressway, new bridges in Mahakumbh Cabinet meet

Yogi Adityanath govt unveils 320 km Vindhya Expressway, new bridges in Mahakumbh Cabinet meet

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

Recent Videos

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | What Makes Abu Dhabi World's Safest City for 9 Consecutive Years?

Gulf Pulse | What Makes Abu Dhabi World's Safest City for 9 Consecutive Years?

Video Icon
Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs That Define Her Musical Evolution, From You Belong with Me to Exile

Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs That Define Her Musical Evolution, From You Belong with Me to Exile

Video Icon
What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Video Icon