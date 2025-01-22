United Airlines Stock Soars Pre-Market After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Projections: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Total operating revenue in the fourth quarter (Q4) rose 7.8% year-over-year (YoY) to $14.7 billion compared to a Wall Street estimate of $14.37 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.26 versus an estimated $3.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) rose over 3% in Wednesday’s pre-market session after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street expectations, and projections for the current quarter also beat estimates.

Total operating revenue in the fourth quarter (Q4) rose 7.8% year-over-year (YoY) to $14.7 billion compared to a Wall Street estimate of $14.37 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $3.26 versus an estimated $3. Net income surged 64% YoY to over a billion dollars during the quarter.

During the quarter, total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) rose 1.6% YoY to $0.1877.

CEO Scott Kirby noted that 2024 was a strong year across the board for United. “…we enter 2025 with demand trends continuing to accelerate, which puts us on the path to double-digit pre-tax margins,” he said.

For the first quarter of 2025, the airline expects to post earnings between $0.75 and $1.25 per share versus an estimate of $0.54. For 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings at $11.50 to $13.50, versus expectations of $12.82. At the same time, adjusted total capital expenditures is expected below $7 billion.

United Airlines said it sees strong demand trends in the first quarter, with domestic RASM expected to turn solidly positive year-over-year and continued improvement in international RASM.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment flipped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (93/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago to hit a year-high level. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

UAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:10 a.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter on Stocktwits reflected an optimistic take on the stock.

United shares have gained over 15% year-to-date, while the stock has risen over 187% over the past year.

