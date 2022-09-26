Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    House of the Dragon Episode 6 review: High on drama, new alliances with major twists & turns

    *SPOILERS ALERT* The third time jump in the Game of Thrones prequel's sixth episode, "House of the Dragon," makes the struggle for the Iron Throne genuinely thrilling. Check out the social media users' reactions

    House of the Dragon Episode 6 review: High on drama, new alliances with major twists & turns
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    Since the beginning, House of the Dragon has made minor time leaps, but in the sixth episode, it makes the most significant jump yet by starting a decade after Princess Rhaenyra's nuptials to Laenor Velaryon. Due to the time shift, several new actors—primarily Emma D'Arcy and Alicent—take over the principal roles (Olivia Cooke).

    Interestingly, it doesn't feel like a bad adjustment to make, and given how the tale is developing, it definitely feels like D'Arcy and Cooke are the appropriate performers to portray what is to come.

    King Viserys (Paddy Considine), who we saw collapse to the ground in the fifth episode due to his worsening health, is alive and well 10 years later, but he unquestionably appears more frail than ever. Viserys' (Considine) lack of strength as a leader extends beyond his physical state; it has been apparent from the start and now seems to be even more apparent as we see the ladies around him, including his wife Alicent (Cooke) and daughter Rhaenyra (D'Arcy), becoming increasingly powerful. Even though he may be the King in the council, the ladies actually have more influence over the issues at hand.

    The Princess gives birth to Joffrey at the start of the episode, and the Queen (Cooke) quickly summons her so she may view the newborn. Like her younger self, Rhaenyra navigates the discomfort of giving birth while carrying her infant to the Queen's chamber.

    She is still as obstinate as ever. While Viserys is delighted that his daughter has secured her succession with yet another child, Queen Alicent (Cooke) is looking for an opportunity to show that Rhaenyra's children are bastards who were fathered by Harwin Strong, the Commander of the City Watch, rather than Laenor (John Macmillan) (Ryan Corr). 

    Check out some Twitter reactions after watching the current episode.

       

     

