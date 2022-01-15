  • Facebook
    Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez's film gets mixed reactions on Twitter

    Social media users hail Selena Gomez's film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania; however, some said otherwise; read Twitter reviews

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
    It was a very long wait since Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation was released. Thanks to the ongoing pandemic, the fourth entry in the popular franchise was delayed. Yesterday the film was out with a bang. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has some familiar characters in new roles, offering more heart to this film.

    American voice actor, impressionist Brian Hull portrays the voice of Count 'Drac' Dracula in the 4th Hotel Transylvania film, replacing Adam Sandler, who played a role in the first three films. While the reason was not revealed for Sandler's abrupt departure. Adam Sandler's replacement made the film face several scheduling delays. For one last time, Singer Selena Gomez played Mavis in the movie. 

    The final part in the series Hotel Transylvania: Tranformania was released on January 14 on Amazon Prime Video. Several netizens totally enjoyed the new film and called it a complete entertainer. A Twitter user mentioned the film series will never be forgotten despite coming to an end. 

    The user tweeted, "I finally watched Hotel Transylvania Transformania. And here's what I got to say: It's still hard to accept that it's the final movie of the Hotel Transylvania Franchise, but it's a great movie. So long Hotel Transylvania, the franchise may be over, but it will not be forgotten." 

    Another user, "After such a hard week at work all I needed was to laugh. Thanks Hotel Transylvania 4 transformania it always make my day funnier." 

    Another fan wrote, "I just got done watching Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania on @PrimeVideo, and it was pretty much awesome to the Hotel Transylvania Franchise."

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti

    Will Kim Kardashian's rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson host Oscars 2022? Here's what we know

    Priyanka Chopra finally opens up on rumours of split with Nick Jonas; says it left her 'feeling blue'

    Jacqueline Fernandez loses film with Nagarjuna due to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

