Honey Singh-Shalini to Dhanush-Aishwarya, 8 celeb divorces that rocked showbiz in 2022

Honey Singh and his ex-wife Shalini Talwar have ended their marriage. Per the reports, the Punjabi rapper paid Rs 1 crore as alimony to his ex-wife. Meanwhile, take a look at eight divorces that rocked the entertainment industry this year.

Punjabi singer and rapper Honey Singh has been in the headlines, not for his new song but for the ongoing turmoil in his personal life. After years of marriage, the popular Punjabi singer has divorced his wife, Shalini. It is the ninth celebrity divorce this year that has shaken the entertainment industry across the country. From Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth to Pawan Singh-Jyoti Singh, including Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar, take a look at all the star divorces that came to the fore this year.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth. January 17: Dhanush and Aishwarya, one of the most famous couples in the South, shocked everyone when they announced their separation on January 17. The couple has been together for the last 18 years, before calling it quits. The two issued a joint statement on social media in regard to their separation.

Nitish Bhardwaj and Smita Gate, January 18: Actor Nitish Bhardwaj, who is remembered for the iconic character of ‘Shri Krishna’ in the television serial “Mahabharat’, ended his 12-year marriage with IAS officer-wife Smita Gate. The couple was living separately since September 2019. The same year, they filed a case with the family court in Mumbai; it took three years for the legal process to complete.

Rakhi Sawant-Riteish, February 17: Bollywood's drama queen Rakhi Sawant often remains in the headlines for her relationships. The actress has been making headlines for her pictures with her boyfriend Adil, but before that, she was in a lot of discussion about her marriage with Ritesh Lang. He came along with the actress in Bigg Boss 15. During this, Rakhi introduced Ritesh to everyone. However, in February this year, she announced her separation from her husband Ritesh, soon after Bigg Boss.

Sohail Khan-Seema Sachdev, May 13: Bollywood actor Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev ended their 24 years of marriage. The couple has two children, Nirvana and Yohan. According to the information, both were living separately for a long time, after which Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev filed for divorce in the family court.

Imran Khan-Avantika Malik, May 15: Shortly after the divorce of actor Sohail Khan and his wife, there was news of another breakup in Bollywood. Actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik also decided to end their marriage this year, after living separately from each other for a long time.

Pawan Singh-Jyoti Singh, May 26: Bhojpuri industry's famous actor and singer Pawan Singh had decided to separate from his second wife Jyoti Singh. According to the information, the actor filed for divorce with the family court.

Raftaar-Komal, June 24: Renowned rapper Raftaar and his wife Komal also headed for a divorce this year. The couple had decided to separate after six years of their marriage. Both were living separately for a long time, but on June 24, they decided to get a legal divorce.