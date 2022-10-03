Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honey Singh posts Alfaaz health update, says Punjabi singer in ICU and critical

    The Punjabi music industry is in shock over what happened to Alfaaz, who is also an actor, model, and writer. Alfaaz was grievously injured after a reversing vehicle reportedly hit him outside the Pal Dabha on Banur-Landran road

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 9:42 AM IST

    Singer Honey Singh on Monday revealed that the health condition of Punjabi singer Amanjot Singh Pannu, alias Alfaaz, who suffered multiple injuries in an accident on Saturday night, was still serious. 

    Alfaaz was grievously injured after a reversing vehicle hit him outside the Pal Dabha on Banur-Landran road. He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali with multiple injuries to his head, arms and leg. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit. 

    Vicky, a former employee of the dhaba, was allegedly having an argument over a payment issue with the eatery's owner on Saturday night. Some reports claimed that Vicky sought Alfaaz's intervention in resolving the matter, but the singer refused. Following the heated argument, Vicky reportedly tried to flee with the vehicle and while reversing hit the singer. Vicky, a resident of Raipur Rani, was arrested later, and the vehicle was impounded. He was booked at the Sohana police Station under Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Meanwhile, the Punjabi music industry is in shock over what happened to Alfaaz, who is also an actor, model, and writer. Born in Chandigarh, Alfaaz made his singing debut in 2011 with the Punjabi song 'Haye Mera Dil'. The song also featured Honey Singh. The duo have also collaborated on other chartbuster tracks like 'Bebo', 'Birthday Bash' and 'Yaar Bathere'.

    Alfaaz is known for his super hit songs like 'Rickshaw', 'Gaddi', 'Putt Jatt Da' and many more. Apart from this, he has sung for Bollywood films. His first film was Jatt Airways.  

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 9:42 AM IST
