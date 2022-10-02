Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about ‘Uttaran’ actor Sreejita De

Popularly known for her character ‘Mukta’ in the television serial ‘Uttaran’, actor Sreejita De will once again be seen with her co-star Tina Datta aka ‘Ichha’. Here is everything you need to know about Sreejita.

Television’s favourite and the most controversial show, Bigg Boss, made a return to the screens on Saturday with the grand premiere of its 16th season. The second half of the premiere episode will be aired on Sunday evening, with host Salman Khan introducing the rest of the contestants. Every time there is a lot of curiosity among the audience about the contestants of the show and, this time too, the show and its contestants have been grabbing eyeballs. Many well-known faces are going to be seen in the Bigg Boss house including the likes of Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and television actor Sreejita De. While Sajid and Abdu need no introduction, here is everything you need to know about Sreejita.

Television actor Sreejita De is all set to glam up the Bigg Boss 16 house with her presence in the show. A popular name in the TV world, Sreejita is seen as one of the top contenders for the show. Born on July 19, 1989, Sreejita completed her schooling in Haldia, West Bengal, her birthplace. After schooling, she completed her degree in mass media and later chose acting as her career. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan addresses Shiv Thakare as a 'winner'; here’s what happened

While Sreejita De is a popular face of the television world, the actor has also tried her hands in the Hindi film industry. She has appeared in 'Tashan' which starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, after not gaining popularity in the film world, she returned to the small screen. ALSO READ: Sexy photos: 5 sultry pictures of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta

Sreejita De had marked her television debut with 'Kasauti Zindagi Key'. Although Sreejita has been active in the entertainment industry since the year 2001, she gained popularity from the show ‘Uttaran’ wherein she played the character of ‘Mukta’, one of the lead actors.

